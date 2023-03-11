Assembling a Wheelchair

Some assembly
required the directions
say
Yet our right to assemble
has been under attack
So many broken humans
among us
Yet the sun still
breaks through clouds
And in a warehouse, a poet
who could barely tie his
shoelaces manages to
assemble a wheelchair
Moving parts meeting static
ones, wheels with spokes whose
sounds are never misspoken
yet move in
every direction
And somewhere a wheel chair
is being put together while a
world tilts on its axis trying to
find its bearings
Every part
important to the
movement
like an arm
connect to torso
like tendons
like heart
and mind
all connected
part of one movement
