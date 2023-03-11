Assembling a Wheelchair

Some assembly

required the directions

say

Yet our right to assemble

has been under attack

So many broken humans

among us

Yet the sun still

breaks through clouds

And in a warehouse, a poet

who could barely tie his

shoelaces manages to

assemble a wheelchair

Moving parts meeting static

ones, wheels with spokes whose

sounds are never misspoken

yet move in

every direction

And somewhere a wheel chair

is being put together while a

world tilts on its axis trying to

find its bearings

Every part

important to the

movement

like an arm

connect to torso

like tendons

like heart

and mind

all connected

part of one movement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email

