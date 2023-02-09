Deep Winter Blues at Hagood Mill Historic Site

Deep Winter Blues

Hagood Mill Historic Site

February 18, 2023

10 am – 4 pm

Saturday, February 18th as the Hagood Mill presents “Deep

Winter Blues”. The site is open 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Upcountry South Carolina is a historical Mecca for the Blues. Throughout

the 1920s and 1930s

the streets of Laurens County, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson

reverberated with the music of bluesmen/street- preachers as they were

strolling with their tin cups extended. Many of these musicians became

famous on the streets of New York City in the folk revival of the 50s and

60s. It is this tradition that is celebrated each February at the Hagood

Mill Historic Site.

The Hagood Mill is proud to present this year’s headliner – Wanda Johnson

. A natural-born singer who was brought up singing in church, Wanda

Johnson’s voice has been compared to the likes of Mahalia Jackson and Etta

James. Known for her sultry voice and clever songwriting, Wanda has taken

her music to many well-known festivals, including the Chicago Blues Festival (Illinois-USA), *Poconos Blues Festival *(Pennsylvania-USA), Cognac Blues Festival (France) and the Eutin Blues Fest (Germany). Her

original songs have been used in independent films, television shows, and

in commercial ads. Hagood Mill Historic Site is proud to have Wanda

Johnson perform at this year’s Deep Winter Blues, accompanied by Tico

Manley on Lead Guitar from Seneca, SC, and from Greenville, SC, Joe Jones

on Bass Guitar, and Tez Sherard on Drums.

This year’s lineup also features* Freddie Vanderford, Steve McGaha, Kym

MacKinnon, and Jason Wayne Norris.* Both Freddie Vanderford and Steve

McGaha are Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award winning bluesmen. Freddie

is a Piedmont Blues harmonica master and Steve is a traditional musician

who can play a variety of instruments. Jason Wayne Norris is a SC native

raised to appreciate all music but honors a deep connection with the blues.

Musical performances run from 11am – 4pm.

Hear the old music that made upstate South Carolina a famous “roots

environment” for the

Piedmont Blues…some tunes primitive in nature and others coming from the

sweet soul of the

South Carolina bluesmen of long ago.

There will be lots of other things to see on February 18th as Hagood Mill

hosts a variety of folklife and traditional-arts demonstrations. The Mill

will be running, and the grits will be grinding. Living history

demonstrators will be set up at various locations around the site.

Visitors are welcome to ask our artists and demonstrators questions to

learn more about their particular skills or area of interest, and don’t

forget to bring a little extra spending money so you can purchase a

traditional arts treasure of your own.

There will be an artisan market with a cherry-picked selection of local and

regional artisans, so don’t forget to bring your special Valentine to this

event to shop for unique, handcrafted gifts. There will be kids’ activities

as well!

The Heritage Pavilion is enclosed with tarps to keep the wind out and the

event space will be heated with propane heaters. As always, we encourage

visitors to bring their own chairs and don’t forget to bundle up if it’s

cold outside.

The centerpiece of the Hagood Mill Historic Site is the water-powered 1845

gristmill. It is one of the finest examples of nineteenth-century

technology in the Upcountry and operates just as it has for the last

century and a half. The mill will be running throughout the day. In the old

mill, fresh stone-ground cornmeal, grits, and wheat flour will be

available. In addition, rye flour, Basmati rice flour, oat flour, oatmeal,

popping cornmeal and grits, organic yellow cornmeal and grits, and

buckwheat flour are produced and may be available. Hagood Mill cookbooks

and a variety of other mill-related items are also available in the Mill

Mercantile.

There promises to be lots to do and lots of fun! Admission is $5.00 per

person and children 9 and under are free. There is no parking fee.

Admission includes entrance to the Hagood Mill Historic Site, including the

Heritage Pavilion and the South Carolina Petroglyph Site. All proceeds from

admission help offset the costs at Hagood Mill.

Simpell Sammie’s Food Truck will be onsite serving a variety of yummy subs

and sandwiches .

The Hagood Mill Historic Site is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00

a.m. until 4:00 p.m. year-round. The Mill operates, rain or shine, on the

third Saturday of every month.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site, the South Carolina Petroglyph Site and the

Heritage Pavilion are located 3 miles north of Main Street Pickens off

Highway 178 W or 5 ½ miles south of Cherokee Foothills Scenic Hwy 11 just

off Highway 178 E at 138 Hagood Mill Road.

For additional information regarding the performance schedule please

contact Hagood Mill at (864) 898-2936, visit us on Facebook

@HagoodMillFoundation, or go to

https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.HagoodMillFoundation.org%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR04UHPXhV-l3ofNW3IpVuhhf-djTmw2ySiOBkAfUEvI5L84A9NhM5DNVVA&h=AT1yflEwzEF55IAoYKfPbzClGCaOBO8CTbHjzuPDQGtLqHz-eHUMH8Bl-8YXyKC-AkGNhGt84lf9s7Cy_yGnmUVfWePwzuv3qXLznVFldURylf2Y_iU9KBxwF3GXXBBa7uDZWMXrUq2lHOVgiQ

http://www.HagoodMillHistoricSite.com http://www.hagoodmillhistoricsite.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email



Like this: Like Loading...