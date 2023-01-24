Manong in Hendersonville, NC

(Author’s note: Manong–A term of respect when addressing an older Filipino man. It means older brother, or elder; one that has lived through the hardships of life)
No matter where I go
or where I move, a manong
will always find me
No matter where I’m working
or what daydreams creep behind
me
he is there
with legs slightly bowed
Swaying with each step
like a tree rooted
to all the earth
and on the thick bark of
his skin are stories
and names of medications he
takes and a date marking an
aortic aneurysim
And other things like
Filipino words that I don’t
know
You were born here,
that’s why you don’t know
he says
And he gives me
an instruction:
Take one orange and
peel it
Take one cinnamon stick
and some ginger
Boil and drink
Its good for your
blood pressure
I’ll make you some,
I’ll put it in a thermos
he says
And I thank this
manong, and am thankful
he found me
He will find you too
