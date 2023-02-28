Interview with Chumash elder Joe Talaugon author of Mestizo Through My Eyes

Joe Talaugon grew up in the town of Guadalupe in the Central Coast of California. His memoir honors his Filipino immigrant father, one of the early manongs (Early Filipino immigrants to the US) as well as his experiences growing up in Filipino culture with a man who was his stepfather but who engendered in Joe a deep connection to what it was to be Filipino. It’s a wonderful story filled with beauty, tragedy, love and redemption. Joe is in his 90’s now and the pages of his memoir are filled with love and wisdom in a journey across the landscape of Guadalupe, California and beyond.
To order your copy of Mestizo Through My Eyes email Joe Talaugon.
FAHNS (Filipino American Historical Society): www.fanhs-national.org
Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center: www.guadalupeculturalarts.org
