Remember Who You Are!

Hello Beautiful People!

Today I want to remind you:

You are divine.

You are magnificent.

You are incredible inside and out.

You succeed far more frequently than you give yourself credit for.

You are amazing, and often forget to count the ways.

You are way more wonderful than you are willing to admit.

You don’t need to do anything to prove your worth.

You are worthy and loved because you are you.

Your body is a miraculous, gorgeous, fabulous temple.

These things are true for you, and true for each person you meet.

You CAN give yourself permission to KNOW these truths now, despite whatever you may have previously believed.

I wish you self-love, deep knowing, and the wisdom to recognize truth when you feel it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email



Like this: Like Loading...