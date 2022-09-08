Honey, mead and more.

Sam at the bar at Savannah Bee Company, where you can sample mead on draft.

Yesterday I learned that mead is made from honey. I managed to live this long without knowing that, but now that I walked into Savannah Bee Company on Main Street in downtown Greenville I know, and I want to try it. It was too early in the day for me to try one of their sampler offers, but I bought a bottle of Elderberry mead from the Wandering Bard Meadery, also here in Greenville. I couldn’t find my cork screw last night amid all the renovation disorganization, but I’m looking forward to sipping some.

There’s also honey coffees and honey treats, and of course, honey… so much to explore in one store…

A selection of Meads at Savannah Bee Company Everything to do with honey…

