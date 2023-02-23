No Commission Fee Artist Opportunity in Greenville, SC

Since 1986, Downtown Alive has been a major fund-raising event for the Metropolitan Arts Council. This partnership between MAC and the City of Greenville has resulted in approximately 60,000 people attending the Thursday night event from March through August. Crowds gather on North Main Street in front of the Hyatt Regency to enjoy live music and libations.

To highlight the visual and performing arts, each week the city sets up The Arts Downtown Alive tent. MAC invites two constituents, preferably an individual artist and an arts organization, to share space in the Art Tent to display work, sell tickets, offer promotional materials or anything that takes advantage of this free and unique marketing opportunity.

There is NO fee to participate and there is NO commission taken on any sales!To participate, please complete an application (see links below) and return a hard copy to the MAC office at:

16 Augusta Street

Greenville SC 29601

*no email submissions will be accepted*

More Info:

https://www.greenvillearts.com/downtown-alive/

