Pilgrimage to Hamlet, North Carolina, Birthplace of John Coltrane on His Birthday

Please join host, Martha Cinader, for the Listen & Be Heard Radio Show on WPVM. We will play two interviews from Tony Robles: Shirley Ancheta and M. Evelina Galang. Also, a poetry tribute to John Coltrane on the occasion of his birthday, and as always, some spoken word. Read more
Tony Robles recites poem, John Coltrane Sunday Morning in Hamlet, North Carolina, Birthplace of John Coltrane On The Day After His Birthday Read more
Peggy Harris shows Listen & Be Heard Contributor Tony Robles the John Coltrane Mural in Hamlet, North Carolina. Peggy was born and raised in Hamlet and graciously guided Tony to the mural while telling stories of her birthplace and what John Coltrane means to the community. Read more
Have BIG plans? AWESOME! Where would you like to begin? THIS one simple question can often derail our plans before we even make a plan! When our dream is so big that we have no way to even imagine the full picture, we often have no idea how to get started moving in the direction of… Read more
We feature an archival interview from 1997 with Nora Okja Keller about her book Comfort Woman, and Keller reads from the book. Also, interviews by Tony Robles, and poetry from at the Manilatown Heritage Foundation in San Francisco. Martha and Tony talk a bit about the craft and business of writing a short story, and a… Read more
