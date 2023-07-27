Listen & Be Heard

Ep. 22-Scott Kikkawa, Ingrid Rojas Contreras

martha cinader

Noir Hawaii and Bogotà Memoir

SCOTT KIKKAWA

Author of Red DirtKona Winds and Char Siu, Scott Kikkawa is the author of three noir detective novels set in postwar Honolulu. He has been honored with an Elliot Cades Award for Literature and a crime fiction short story of his was selected as one of the “Other Distinguished Stories of 2021” in the 2022 Best American Mysteries And Suspense anthology. He is a columnist and an Associate Editor for The Hawai`I Review Of Books. Currently a federal law enforcement officer, the New York University alumnus lives with his family in Honolulu. CHAR SIU is his third full-length novel featuring Francis “Sheik” Yoshikawa.

INGRID ROJAS CONTRERAS

Tony also contributes an interview with Ingrid Rojas Contreras, born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia. Her memoir, The Man Who Could Move Clouds, was a Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, and National Book Critics Circle Award Finalist. It was a a winner of a California Book Award. Her first novel Fruit of the Drunken Tree was the silver medal winner in First Fiction from the California Book Awards, and a New York Times editor’s choice. Her essays and short stories have appeared in the New York Times Magazine, The Cut, Zyzzyva, and elsewhere. Rojas Contreras has received numerous awards and fellowships from Bread Loaf Writer’s Conference, VONA, Hedgebrook, The Camargo Foundation, and the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture. She is a Visiting Writer at Saint Mary’s College. She lives in California.

Theme Music, Living It!, Original soundtracks, Jay Rodriguez Sierra

Music Credits: Martha Cinader – Living It, Liquid Sound Lounge
Heinrich Koebberling Quartet – Love Saves the Day – Pisces
Phoenix Rising – Phoenix Rising Suite, Whispers
Martha Cinader – Belated Mother’s Day – Living It

Listen & Be Heard Podcast Episode 22
