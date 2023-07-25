martha cinader

Noir Hawaii and Bogotà Memoir

Listen & Be Heard airs on Wednesday afternoons from 3-5pm, EST, hosted live by Martha Cinader from WPVMfm 103.7fm in Asheville, NC and at WPVMfm.org to the world.

Writer Laurie Stone joins Martha in conversation as a contributor with commentary on images of women in publishing and popular culture.

Author, Scott Kikkawa

Author of Red Dirt, Kona Winds and Char Siu, Scott Kikkawa is the author of three noir detective novels set in postwar Honolulu. He has been honored with an Elliot Cades Award for Literature and a crime fiction short story of his was selected as one of the “Other Distinguished Stories of 2021” in the 2022 Best American Mysteries And Suspense anthology. He is a columnist and an Associate Editor for The Hawai`I Review Of Books. Currently a federal law enforcement officer, the New York University alumnus lives with his family in Honolulu. CHAR SIU is his third full-length novel featuring Francis “Sheik” Yoshikawa.

Tony also contributes an interview with Ingrid Rojas Contreras, born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia. Her memoir, The Man Who Could Move Clouds, was a Pulitzer Prize, National Book Award, and National Book Critics Circle Award Finalist. It was a a winner of a California Book Award. Her first novel Fruit of the Drunken Tree was the silver medal winner in First Fiction from the California Book Awards, and a New York Times editor’s choice. Her essays and short stories have appeared in the New York Times Magazine, The Cut, Zyzzyva, and elsewhere. Rojas Contreras has received numerous awards and fellowships from Bread Loaf Writer’s Conference, VONA, Hedgebrook, The Camargo Foundation, and the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture. She is a Visiting Writer at Saint Mary’s College. She lives in California.

And some surprises…

