Martha’s making some turtle traps and trying to find a shady spot on the pond…

  • Turtle Trap
    by martha cinader
    making some turtle traps and trying to find a shady spot on the pond
  • Cardboard Poem Written on a Warehouse Wall
    by Tony Robles
    Why not get into this box? it said, there's enough room for you to get away, to hide I thought about it as I held a box cutter in my handsWhy not get into this box? it said, there's enough room for you to get away, to hide I thought about it as I held a box cutter in my hands
  • Sweet Release!
    by cyndicombs
    This is an individually tailored experiment to observe if we have improvement in any symptom when we release certain foods. Then we can choose to reintroduce what was released to see if symptoms return.
  • hypervigilant chickens
    by martha cinader
    roost with a gun run from sunlight look for a fight forgot how to fly don’t want to know why pray they won’t be prey cry and wait cry and wait too late to cry and wait
  • Speaking with Greenville’s Poet Laureate
    by martha cinader
    Tony Robles interviews Greenville, SC Poet Laureate, Glenis Redmond. Pilar Uribe gives us quotes from notable women of past and present. Martha Cinader hosts and shares excerpts from a journal about a journal made in China. Crystal Waters contributes another episode from Martha's Kitchen Garden about snapping turtles, with James Cruell and Kirk.
  • Glenis Redmond, Poet Laureate of Greenville, SC
    by Tony Robles
    Tony Robles sat down to talk with Glenis Redmond, the first poet laureate of Greenville, SC on Sunday, March 26. They had a wide-ranging conversation about Greenville, the Carolinas, writing, her books and her plans as the poet laureate.
  • i am not you
    by martha cinader
    we be free do you see what i free not be you see i what free be me
  • wrong
    by martha cinader
    all for naught fraught with care don’t be where you knot belong
  • Overheated Heart
    by Tony Robles
    I see the smoke in your car for a long time, the younger one says They get ouf of the truck and tell me to pop the hood
  • to belong
    by martha cinader
    i know i go i flow i see i free i me part of whole a soul
