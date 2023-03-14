Listen & Be Heard

Using frozen fish for bait

    I don't know if it's going to go for a dead fish, but we will find out...
  • i gave a bug a hug
    by martha cinader
    i gave a bug a hug she was here first custodian of the universe. i watered her tree, thanked her for visiting me. we’re friends to the end. it’s war out there. we have to take care of each other.
  • Good Morning
    by martha cinader
    Making sourdough bread is a rewarding ritual. Ingredients: time, patience, flour, water, sea salt.
  • Assembling a Wheelchair
    by Tony Robles
    And somewhere a wheel chair is being put together while a world tilts on its axis trying to find its bearings
  • Every Word
    Every Word
    by martha cinader
    Every Word i never said because of dread lives in my jaw reading law books rings in my ears, gives me dirty looks, plays with fear i hold dear.
  • Good Morning
    by martha cinader
    Good Morning from Martha's Kitchen Garden. Thank you for your friendship.
  • a tiny-tiny fly
    by martha cinader
    a tiny, tiny fly flew by asked do i know how food grows or the cost when the war on insects is lost?
  • Bad Chickens
    by martha cinader
    you look at what you did. look at what you did. that's my mulberry tree! darn chicken!
  • Open Heart
    by Tony Robles
    I just had open heart, he says We take the wheelchair from the bed of his  pickup and the man's wife sits in the truck On the dashboard is a red pillow in the shape of a heart
  • up dating
    by martha cinader
    go to my settings change my post type fix my code select my image click on my address save me
