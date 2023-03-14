- Using frozen fish for bait
by martha cinader
I don't know
if it's going to go for a dead fish, but
we will find out...
- i gave a bug a hug
by martha cinader
i gave a bug a hug
she was here first
custodian of the universe.
i watered her tree,
thanked her for visiting me.
we’re friends to the end.
it’s war out there.
we have to take care
of each other.
- Good Morning
by martha cinader
Making sourdough bread is a rewarding ritual. Ingredients: time, patience, flour, water, sea salt.
- Assembling a Wheelchair
by Tony Robles
And somewhere a wheel chair
is being put together while a
world tilts on its axis trying to
find its bearings
- Every Word
by martha cinader
Every Word
i never said
because of dread
lives in my jaw
reading law books
rings in my ears, gives me
dirty looks, plays with fear
i hold dear.
- Good Morning
by martha cinader
Good Morning from Martha's Kitchen Garden. Thank you for your friendship.
- a tiny-tiny fly
by martha cinader
a tiny, tiny fly
flew by
asked do i know
how food grows
or the cost when
the war on insects
is lost?
- Bad Chickens
by martha cinader
you look at what you did.
look at what you did. that's my mulberry tree! darn chicken!
- Open Heart
by Tony Robles
I just had open heart,
he says
We take the wheelchair
from the bed of his
pickup
and the man's wife sits
in the truck
On the dashboard is
a red pillow in the
shape of a heart
- up dating
by martha cinader
go to my settings
change my post type
fix my code
select my image
click on my address
save me
