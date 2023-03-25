Overheated Heart

Didn’t know it

was overheating

Didn’t see the smoke

Didn’t notice the sizzling

spittle spewing from under

the hood

Finally the smoke crept

from the hood and curled like

a finger of indictment of my

automotive ignorance

Pulling over off the Asheville

Highway I turn off the motor

thinking it might explode when

a truck pulls alongside

Two brown men look at me,

one young but not young and

one older

I see the smoke in your car

for a long time, the younger

one says

They get ouf of the truck

and tell me to pop the hood

Engine overheated

A friend of theirs lives

nearby so we drive there

to get water

The buckets have holes

and cracks, just like my

radiator

The younger one tells me

what i need to do–in both

Spanish and English

And i shake my head while

my paved over tongue sits

still, ashamed I look like I

should speak Spanish but

don’t

I tell them I’m Filipino (in Spanish)

but i don’t speak much of that

They pour water into

my radiator and do a patch

job so it doesn’t spew anymore

bad news in the language of cars

An overheating car

and I hardly noticed

never being mechanically

inclined

How many go from point

A to point B with overheating

hearts, insides?

It is known

as the silent killer

But these 2 brown men,

Mexicanos, popped my hood

did a diagnosis on me

and as they pulled

away, i said,

Gracias, hermanos

Their names:

Armando y Esteban

(c) 2023 Tony Robles

