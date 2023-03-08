Bad Chickens

Tony Robles speaks with Chumash elder Joe Talaugon, author of Mestizo through My Eyes. Virtuous sings original reading songs for National Reading Month. Pilar Uribe contributes quotes from prominent women for Women's History Month. Your host and producer, Martha Cinader, speaks with DJ Jeannie Hopper, Chicken Talk from Martha Kitchen Garden and of course, poetry.
The Hendersonville Main library celebrated National Reading month on March 4th with an event that included great songs by the performer Virtuous, whose rhymes, rhythms and energetic personality got the crowd of kids and parents moving to the music and taking in her message that children should read, read, and read!
