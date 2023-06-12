Listen & Be Heard

Opportunities for Writers and Poets in SC

martha cinader

2023 GREENVILLE OPEN STUDIOS APPLICATIONS DUE JUNE 16

2023 Greenville Open Studios is November 11 + 12 (with the optional preview evening on November 10). This event is for local artists within a 15 mile radius of Downtown Greenville. Application deadline is FRIDAY, Jun 16. Want to participate but don’t have a studio space? Good Art Co. is accepting studio applications!

South Carolina Bards Poetry Anthology is now taking submissions.

South Carolina Bards Poetry Anthology – Local Gems Press (localgemspoetrypress.com)

