Thoughts While Eating Breakfast at the Waffle House in North Carolina

I’m starting to use words like sweetheart and darlin’ and the woman at the counter puts some scrambled eggs in front of me, calls me sweetie The workers stack the Texas toast, scoop the grits scribble down orders and take our dirty plates I sit and sip and scribble in a notepad and think of… Continue Reading →

The Train Runs

chugging dividends

to the very end

from its stack while

cars fall from the track,

doesn’t need water,

never looks back

or ahead,

doesn’t see you, me or the dead.

Since we are biologically wired to avoid pain and seek pleasure, then it stands to reason that if food is our only source of pleasure we will overeat! Why wouldn’t we?

i sew

a seam to a dream.

wind whips my feelings

flaps my flag.

shedding tears,

i’m still here

with a hitch and a stitch.

Tony Robles remembers his uncle Al Robles on the occasion of his birthday.

Poet, servant of the people. How you served plates of rice and fish and poetry that stuck to the mind and nourished the heart in a place called Manilatown. Your love for the elders of our community was always true. You served the food of love and compassion amidst those who would come and pluck away at the bones, never compromising your love. Uncle Al–Filipino poet, Filipino-American poet who took a stand by sitting with our elders and talking with them, honoring their stories. Filipino ako, you wrote–I am Filipino.

Cat’s Meow

Ducks in a row.

Chickens counted.

ScapeGoat escaped.

Dog my best friend.

Wild geese sharing the pond with semi-wild Muscovies this morning.

to walk

blind,

i couldn’t find

the open door

my mind wouldn’t leave

couldn’t conceive more

than meets the eye

until i tried.