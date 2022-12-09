My Everloving Travel Blog

I don’t make a lot of money, but what I do make, I spend on travel!

I love to travel. I love everything about travel! I love the sights, the smells, the food, the photos, the water views, the waterfalls, the national parks, the national treasures, buildings and bridges, museums and architecture, fascinating cultures, spectacular sunsets, and all the rest!

Give me all of that every day of my life, please.

I love to think about travel, and research destinations, and imagine the fun we will have and the photography I will capture. I love Booking.com in an insane sort of way. Do you have any idea how many guest houses are for rent in Dubrovnik? Booking.com does! I might not need a bungalow over the water in Tahiti this weekend, but I may still want to know what’s available and how much they charge for it!

I watch airline sites so I know the current going rate for tickets to Kona & Croatia, two of my favorite destinations. I also keep tabs on which European country is the current airline bargain. I’ve only flown to Europe twice, but it’s good to know. The topic may come up in polite company.

In my opinion, Google Maps is the greatest invention in the history of the world. You can literally find every place on the globe in tremendous detail right down to vacation rentals, gas stations, laundromats, and supermarkets. It’s a travel planner’s dream and a travel dreamer’s planning powerhouse!

Canceled travel plans are not often welcome, but I have found that it simply allows me to plan the trip again. Bonus!

I think about travel nearly every day, and I plan a lot of travel because it makes me happy. I won’t apologize for that.

I plan more trips than actually transpire, though we do manifest the vast majority of my plans. It’s fun to plan. It’s fun to travel. I do both because they make me HAPPY from one end of my heart to the other.

I hope you are doing all the things that make you happy from one end of your heart to the other. If you’re not, why not start now?

And if anyone tries to tell you that you do too much of what makes you happy, remember that you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. Cut them loose and go plan a big trip! I can help with that if you like!

Wishing you abundant travel options, with opportunities to plan & manifest whatever makes your heart sing!

