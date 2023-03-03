Humans are genius creators.

We are meant to create. We are meant to flow energy into creation.

Creating art is therapy. Creating art is essential to the human spirit. Creating art can cure depression. Our energy and creativity long to flow! If that energy sits stagnant too long, we experience depression. Creating art helps us process emotions. Creating art expresses our joy and our passion. Creating art relieves stress.

Enjoying art makes us happy. Creating art creates healing, and happiness. Let it flow! Be the flow. Create art today!

Don’t wait. Do it now!

Grab your paintbrush or your camera and make a picture.

Get your pens and pencils to sketch or doodle.

Zentangle something!

Put your hands in some clay to create sculpture or pottery.

Break shit, and make a mosaic!

Sew a quilt.

Color a picture.

Write a fucking poem!

Write a poem about fucking.

Write your memoir, and cast yourself as hero!

Write a novel.

Write a song.

Compose a concerto.

Create a collage.

Do some decoupage.

Build a blog.

Make some memes.

Whip up a website.

Weave a basket.

Weld a sculpture.

Build a wooden sculpture and set it aflame!

Scrapbook your memories.

Fashion some jewelry.

Crochet a scarf.

Knit a hat for your cat.

Hook a rug.

Grow a garden.

Make a movie.

Create a whole world full of Dungeons & Dragons.

Dance!

Paint by number.

Sculpt a castle out of sand!

The world needs more art. Your life needs more art!

Get out there and decorate the World!

Wishing you creativity, art, and love!

