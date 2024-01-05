Public Notice

On December 15, 2023, Listen & Be Heard Radio, applicant for a new Low Power FM broadcast station on 92.1 in GREENVILLE, SC, has filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for an original construction permit for a new station. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/fmDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff38c46c86a018c55664f8214b3&id=25076ff38c46c86a018c55664f8214b3&goBack=N

Share this: Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

