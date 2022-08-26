Maratha’s Kitchen Garden is located in the Upstate of South Carolina. Run by Martha Cinader it is an ongoing learning experience about growing and preparing food, looking after livestock and people and enlarging our cultural experiences. This column features videos and other media meant to engage people in cross-cultural communication and shared learning experiences.

Bobo is our new Livestock Guardian Dog (Great Pyrenees puppy.)

Martha reflects on her experiences, what she is learning about caring for water and soil on her own property, learning to take care of ducks, caring for young chickens and losing her most faithful companion, her old dog Mercury.

Filmed by Crystal Clear Waters, a season of short videos showing some of what goes on at Martha’s Kitchen Garden, from learning something about Permaculture to caring for muscovy ducks, chickens, goats, dogs, cats, gardens, ponds, woods and more…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email

