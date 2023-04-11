Listen & Be Heard

Creating Community Culture
POETRY
Cardboard Poem Written on a Warehouse Wall
Why not get into this box? it said, there's enough room for you to get away,…
by Tony Robles
hypervigilant chickens
roost with a gun run from sunlight look for a fight forgot how to fly don't…
i am not you
we be free do you see what i free not be you see i what free…
wrong
all for naught fraught with care don't be where you knot belong
