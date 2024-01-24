by

Jen Soriano talks about nerves and healing with Tony Robles

Airing on WPVM Radio 103.7fm in Asheville NC, and WPVMfm.org on Wednesday at 4pm, PST January 24.

Listen & Be Heard Hour for Writers & Readers – Season 2 Episode 2

“I didn’t say I was right about things. I said I write about things.” –Oscar Peñaranda

I couldn’t put it down. This book brings light to the dark tunnels of history that live in our bodies. I wish for all mental health, social services, and wellness practitioners to read Nervous. Dr. Leny Mendoza Strobel, author of Coming Full Circle andeditor of Babaylan: Filipinos and the Call of the Indigenous

Jen Soriano Jen Soriano is known for her innovative creative non-fiction which has earned her Pushcart and Best of the Net nominations, as well as prizes from The Center for Women Writers and Fugue Literary Journal. A narrative strategist and leader she has helped build social justice institutions including MediaJustice and ReFrame. She generates moving art both on stage and on the page. ORDER HERE How does history live in our bodies? In narratives both intimate and investigatory—exploring colonialism, racism, gender, trauma, disability, and motherhood— Soriano’s galvanizing words cut through to the nerve. Nervous is an enthralling and expansive page-turner. —Barrie Jean Borich, author of My Lesbian Husband, Body Geographic, and Apocalypse, Darling. Jen Soriano joins Tony Robles in the audio garden to talk about the journey of writing Nervous, Essays on Heritage and Healing, a book that will be helpful to anyone in any kind of pain. The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison, is discussed in our Banned Book segment this week. Martha talks about the support of writing groups on the journey to getting her novel published. Music and Spoken Word by Toni Morrison, Dr. Clarissa Pinkola Estes, Bluey, Horace Silver, King Pleasure and Bree Newsome. Bree Newsome is also known for removing the Confederate flag from the South Carolina Statehouse grounds in 2015 after the Charleston church shooting. Although she was arrested for civil disobedience, the flag was permanently removed a couple weeks later.

Music and Spoken Word:

Toni Morrison, The Bluest Eye

Voice of Katie Krimitsos quoting Dr. Clarissa Pinkola Estes from Daily Quotes Bundle Guided Meditations

“Saints and Sinners” by Bluey of Incognito from his solo album “Life Between the Notes” released on Shanachie Records. Incognito continues to reign supreme as one of the seminal nu-jazz and groove artists going back to 1979 inspired by Funkadelic and Parliament. He partnered with Gilles Peterson of ‘Worldwide FM” fame as STR4TA releasing music in a groovy dance floor vein. Incognito continues to tour worldwide.

“I’ve Had a Little Talk” by Horace Silver. One of the founding members of The Jazz Messengers. He’s a hard bop jazz pianist. His major discography consists of 36 studio albums, 3 live albums and 7 compilations with the vast majority of his recordings released on the Blue Note label.

“Little Boy Don’t Get Scared” – King Pleasure, Moody’s Mood for Love

“#Stay Strong: A Love Song to Freedom Fighters” by Bree Newsome, American Activist, filmmaker, and speaker from Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s best known for her act of civil disobedience on June 27, 2015 when she was arrested for removing the Confederate flag from the South Carolina state house grounds in the aftermath of the Charleston church shooting. Her action led to state officials removing the flag permanently 2 weeks later.

Banned Books

https://pen.org/report/banned-in-the-usa-state-laws-supercharge-book-suppression-in-schools/

PEN America reported ‘While the movement to ban books is driven by a vocal minority demanding censorship, a 2022 poll conducted by The American Library Association found that over 70% of parents oppose book banning leaving many public school districts in a bind. We invite you to share your voice on the banning of books in schools and libraries in the USA. Search for the voice memo app on your smart phone. Record a short message. Find a quiet place with the least amount of loud background sounds. Hold your phone about an inch away from your chin and hit record. At the start of the message please share your first name “My name is Jeannie… And include at the end of that recording that you give permission for the recording to be included in the Listen & Be Heard radio show and podcast. Then select the share button on your phone, and share it via email to BBooks@listenandbeheard.net.

Climate Change

Climate change is an urgent message fraught with contradictions and controversy. But we can’t avoid thinking about it and planning for what we all experiencing. We have to learn to listen to the people who have been telling us all along how to get along with Mother Earth. It is the concern of every writer because it is the concern of every person. Storytellers have the responsibility of their gift. What stories can we tell to imagine how we will come together to keep food on the table when our dependence on global deliveries to our doorsteps breaks down? Non-fiction Writers have the responsibility to inform us about what they think about what they have learned. Writers all together look at the big picture, tell us what the data crunch means, and also the minutiae , about every minute of every day. Poets have the responsibility to keep us in touch with our feelings. If we think we don’t feel anything about climate change it’s because we are avoiding what we feel, because it is big and scary and words are the most direct path to facts. We don’t have to be brutal with truth, we can be present with the truth, honest about our reality, kind about the consequences, non-judgmental about how we seek to set things right. On January 31 Laura Lengnick and Meredith Leigh will join me again, Martha Cinader, for our Winter Season Roundtable. This time we’ll be talking about alternatives to capitalism on the path to resilience.

Hosted by Martha Cinader. Contributor, Tony Robles. Banned Book Theme by DJ Jeannie Hopper with the voice and words of Yvette Murray. Music by Jay Rodriguez Sierra, Associate Producer, DJ Jeannie Hopper. Editing, Jeremiah Cothren.

Do you want to be heard in the garden? Please consider contributing your audio content. We grow together when we nurture our network.

