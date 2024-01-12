by

When a new client arrives at my practice who wants to release excess weight, and she also says that after-dinner snacking is an issue for her, my first question is, “What’s for breakfast?”

Nine times out of ten the answer does not include enough protein. It’s all the rage these days to skip breakfast, or to have just coffee and carbs while avoiding higher calorie foods that contain protein or fats.

After-dinner overeating is directly related to meal skipping, and calorie restriction. It makes sense that NOT getting enough calories or essential nutrients would drive us to eat MORE, right?

If we skip breakfast, or do not include enough protein, we can be famished by lunch, and snacking uncontrollably by 3pm. It has nothing at all to do with willpower, and everything to do with biological requirements to fuel a human body.

If we have been trying to release excess weight by skipping meals or eating the fewest calories possible, then what I am about to say will sound counterintuitive.

The first step in defeating overeating is to eat MORE – at the correct time of day.

Eat more protein, and include some essential fatty acids within two hours of waking. Eat the meal with the most calories between noon and 2pm. Eat dinner at least three hours before bedtime. Then fast until morning.

This may sound crazy to a woman whose issue is uncontrollable snacking after dinner. Three hours is a long time to use willpower to stave off the snacking. But we don’t need willpower if we powered up with adequate protein.

Clients who wish to release excess weight usually resist eating more because we have been conditioned to believe that to weigh less we must eat less. While it’s true that eating fewer low-nutrient foods will help release weight, eating too few essential nutrients can have the opposite effect.

If we do not eat enough protein and essential fats, human biology kicks into survival mode. Without adequate protein, the body STOPS building muscle, slows down calorie burning, and starts storing all of our calories as fat around the midsection.

If you feel defeated by overeating, I invite you to play with increasing your protein!

People are thrilled when they find they can begin to release excess weight by eating MORE!

Play with more protein at breakfast and lunch to see what changes for you. A two week trial can produce stunning results in reducing the drive to overeat for someone currently skipping the morning meal.

If you’ve been skipping breakfast, or eating low protein in the morning, you may be wondering, “What should I eat?” To answer this common query, I created a recipe collection of high-protein breakfast options to inspire and satisfy meat-eaters and vegans alike!

Access it FREE at this link.

I wish you a healthful New Year full of Energized Thriving!

