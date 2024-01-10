by

Featuring writers reading from their books.

Airing on WPVM Radio 103.7fm in Asheville NC, and WPVMfm.org at Wednesday 4pm, PST January 10.

Listen & Be Heard Episode 41

“I didn’t say I was right about things. I said I write about things.” Oscar Peñaranda

In which we feature writers we interviewed during Season One reading from their books.

Featured Writers and Their Books: Vanessa Lee Miller – Wai Luku, Lou Syquia – For Al Robles, Yvette Murray – Hush, Puppy, Avotcja – Oaktown Blues, Oscar Peñaranda – Followers of the Seasons, Glenis Redmond – The Listening Skin, Opal Palmer Adisa – Pretty Like Jamaica, Kim McMillon – The Mask, Tony Robles reads Julia Wright from A Gathering of the Tribes Magazine.

After consideration of the time and resources, Listen & Be Heard is going back to offering a one hour program instead of two, with the same high quality, commercial-free ingredients.

Hosted by Martha Cinader. Banned Book Theme by DJ Jeannie Hopper with the voice and words of Yvette Murray. Music by Jay Rodriguez Sierra, Associate Producer, DJ Jeannie Hopper.

Do you want to be heard in the garden? Please consider contributing your audio content. We grow together when we nurture our network.

