Listen & Be Heard

Ep. 41 Writers Reading part 3

by

martha cinader

Featuring writers reading from their books.

Airing on WPVM Radio 103.7fm in Asheville NC, and WPVMfm.org at Wednesday 4pm, PST January 10.

Listen & Be Heard Episode 41

“I didn’t say I was right about things. I said I write about things.”

Oscar Peñaranda
Subscribe at Spotify
Subscribe at Apple
Subscribe at Google

In which we feature writers we interviewed during Season One reading from their books.

Featured Writers and Their Books: Vanessa Lee Miller – Wai Luku, Lou Syquia – For Al Robles, Yvette Murray – Hush, Puppy, Avotcja – Oaktown Blues, Oscar Peñaranda – Followers of the Seasons, Glenis Redmond – The Listening Skin, Opal Palmer Adisa – Pretty Like Jamaica, Kim McMillon – The Mask, Tony Robles reads Julia Wright from A Gathering of the Tribes Magazine.

After consideration of the time and resources, Listen & Be Heard is going back to offering a one hour program instead of two, with the same high quality, commercial-free ingredients.

Hosted by Martha Cinader. Banned Book Theme by DJ Jeannie Hopper with the voice and words of Yvette Murray. Music by Jay Rodriguez Sierra, Associate Producer, DJ Jeannie Hopper.

Do you want to be heard in the garden? Please consider contributing your audio content. We grow together when we nurture our network.

Related Posts:

  • Ep. 41 Writers Reading part 3

    Ep. 41 Writers Reading part 3

    In which we feature writers we interviewed during Season One reading from their books. Vanessa Lee Miller – Wai Luku, Lou Syquia – For Al Robles, Yvette Murray – Hush, Puppy, Avotcja – Oaktown Blues, Oscar Peñaranda – Followers of the Seasons, Glenis Redmond – The Listening Skin, Opal Palmer Adisa – Pretty Like Jamaica,… Read more

  • Good Lichen and Mushroom Morning

    Read more

  • Imagination Zone

    Imagination Zone

    Whichever vibrations we steep our minds and souls in – the Universe responds by bringing us more experiences that feel like that. So why not practice the vibration that you are wanting to feel? Read more

  • Ep. 40 Writers Reading part 2

    Ep. 40 Writers Reading part 2

    In which we feature writers we interviewed during Season One reading from their books. Featured Writers and Their Books: Oliver De La Paz-The Diaspora Sonnets, Anne Myles-Late Epistle, Karen Luke Jackson-Grit, David Cameron and Tabitha-Open Mic, Scott Kikawa-Char Siu, Nancy Sloan-The Gravel Driveway, Betty Ann Quirino-Every Ounce of Courage, Darren Todd-The Ugly Mug, Eric Nelson-House… Read more

  • Bitter Melon Sounds

    Bitter Melon Sounds

    My father had an expression. It went: You don’t know your ass from a hole in the ground. This expression did not originate with him. It had been well worn, handed down from generation to generation. It was a handy expression that he carried in his toolbelt of verbal quips and admonishments. Read more

  • It’s just one meal. Or two…

    It’s just one meal. Or two…

    Eat what you like, and enjoy the holiday without guilt! If you want a third piece of dessert, consider starting a small dance party in the living room, thus encouraging others to burn off some sugar as well. And hydrate MORE. Read more

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!