We are magnificent creator beings.

We manifest with our thoughts. What we believe is what we live.

Yet most of us spend most of our precious energy reacting instead of creating. We get out in the world bumping around with other humans and we react to what they create – what they do and how they be.

That’s so normal! It’s what we’ve been conditioned to do by the world at large. What I am suggesting is that we spend more energy creating what we want, than we spend reacting to what is.

So HOW do we do that?

Slow down. Take a few deep grounding breaths, and IMAGINE.

Imagine ALL the good you would manifest if you could snap your fingers and make it so. Imagine a world where all your dreams are your reality. What will you do next? Where do you want to live? Who do you want to spend your time with? What actions do you want to be doing?

What emotions do you want to experience? If you want to feel joyful, I encourage you to make a list of ALL the people places and things that bring you joy and incorporate them into your life as often as possible. If you wish to feel powerful, I encourage you to make a list of ALL the people places and things that allow you to feel empowered, and incorporate them into your life as often as possible.

Spend more time in your imagination zone! See in your mind’s eye ALL the manifestations you would call forth. Write them out and read them aloud to give them MORE power. Marinate yourself in FEELING the emotions you wish to create. See yourself standing in the center of a world that you have created according to your own desires.

Whichever emotions we practice – whichever vibrations we steep our minds and souls in – the Universe responds by bringing us more experiences that feel like that. So why not practice the vibration that you are wanting to feel?

I encourage everyone to spend time imagining all the things their heart desires as if they are reality, and truly FEEL the joy of having them!

Wishing you Energized Thriving!

