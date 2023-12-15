Listen & Be Heard

It's just one meal. Or two…

Cyndi Combs

December is home to fourteen religious holy days plus Festivus, giving us myriad celebrations with feasts full of rich, high-calorie foods. Some of these foods are childhood favorites and some of the delights are new to us. 

When it comes to the holiday feast, I’ll tell you what I tell my clients who are trying to release excess weight. It’s just one meal. Ok, sometimes two, due to multiple celebrations happening with different parts of extended family. 

It’s just two meals.

Eat what you like, and enjoy the holiday without guilt!

Fix a plate with all your favorites and enjoy it slowly! Go for a walk after your meal to alleviate stress, and regulate blood sugar. Stay hydrated before and after the extra carbohydrates. Take a second walk after dessert!

If you want a third piece of dessert, consider starting a small dance party in the living room, thus encouraging others to burn off some sugar as well. And hydrate MORE.

Now I hear you. Sometimes I’m afraid if I give myself permission to eat what I want, I’ll get started and never stop! Something I find helpful, is to remind myself of the consequences I am choosing when I choose the sugary treats.

Before the event even begins, I write down what I plan to eat. 

That way, I have more time to savor the rich holiday foods in my anticipation, AND I also have a chance to intentionally recall the way I feel when I eat too much of it. I feel sick and icky if I eat a second piece of pie, but it’s EASY to get lured into that pleasure trap of sugary goodness packing a dopamine punch if I do it without thinking about it.

So I think about it!

Writing down what I choose to eat, AND how I know it will make me feel after I eat it – the CONSEQUENCES that I am also choosing – is a great reminder that helps me stick to my intention to NOT eat a third piece of Grandma’s apple cake, no matter how delicious the first two were.

December does not have to be a month of mindless eating. The holiday feast is just one meal – or two. Make them special and mindful. Savor them and the people you share them with. 

Wishing you Energized Thriving!

