Ep. 38 Blackgirl on Mars

by

martha cinader

Lesley-Ann Brown roams Earth as Home.

Airing on WPVM Radio 103.7fm in Asheville NC, and WPVMfm.org at 4pm, PST December 6.

Martha Cinader speaks from the garden with Lesley-Ann Brown in Denmark, about her memoir, Blackgirl on Mars, a physical and spiritual search to discover home. The free-flowing conversation covers the organizing of Carl Linnaeus, the waters of modern life and up-to-the-minute decolonization of our minds, and also how she got published and her thoughts on banned books. Martha searches the garden for seeds and finds some L&BH archival spoken word from Wordwind Chorus and, Wordslanger, who is the current poet laureate of Oakland, CA.

Lesley-Ann Brown is a Caribbean American writer who is originally from Brooklyn, NY. She is the author of Decolonial Daughter: Letters from a Black Woman to her European Son. She currently resides in her own body.

“Blackgirl on Mars,” written while journeying through the United States during the height of the Black Lives Matters protests and finding herself in Trinidad and Tobago to lay her grandmother to rest, Brown gives her account of the existential reality of the maintenance of her own Black life within the realms of gender, sexuality, cultural connectivity and self-awareness. 

– Amsterdam News 

Spoken word by Lesley-Ann Brown, Wordwind Chorus, Wordslanger, Martha Cinader

Banned Book Theme by DJ Jeannie Hopper with the voice of Yvette Murray. Music by Jay Rodriguez Sierra, DJ Jeannie Hopper

