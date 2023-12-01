Listen & Be Heard

Stop Working!

by

Cyndi Combs

If you’re working hard, or it feels like effort, STOP. If you are confused about what to do next to reach your goal, that’s a sign that it’s NOT time to act. It’s time to BE. Stop working at it, stop exerting energy, just stop. 

Take a deep breath. That felt good. Take another.

Now go outside and play! Laugh for awhile, take a walk on the beach, feel the sun on your skin, inhale some fresh air. Choose a fresh perspective and marinate in it for awhile.

Words have power. When we name something “work” we weight it with a negative connotation that makes it feel “hard” to do. Synonyms for “work” include labor, toil, slog, drudgery, exertion, slave, and effort. Ask almost anyone if they want to work, or play and we choose play! Why wouldn’t we?

My friend Jill Lebeau encourages us to stop using the word “work” entirely! 

We can go to our employment, cultivate the land, do repairs on equipment. Something can function well, or operate properly. Plans can succeed, or be effective. We can just release the W word from our vocabularies!

I invite my clients to play with their food to see which ones nourish them and which deplete them. I play with new perspectives in my Transformation Playground (blog). We have playtime activities in my Playgroups (as opposed to homework in a workshop). I have a Toy Box overflowing with fun things to play with that feel good, and raise our vibration!

Playing with new ideas is much more fun than working out a solution. Am I right?!

If you feel like your employment is work – if it feels like labor, toil, slog, drudgery, or slaving – I invite you to play with the idea of finding a new career. Start today, just envision what other employment might feel like. Envision yourself taking the steps required to allow that to happen! Since that transition may take time, I also encourage you to play with new ways of thinking about the employment you currently have.

Instead of thoughts like, “I hate my job and everything about it,” we can make gentle shifts to thoughts like, “I am happy to have income.” Shifting thoughts this way will make it easier to shift careers, and makes the current employment feel less draining as well.

It’s a spiritual game we can choose to play in fun easy ways.
It’s a game I love, and help my clients learn how to play every day.

I invite everyone to stop working at life, and start playing at life! We have no idea how long we will be here on this planet, why not enjoy every minute of it?

Wishing you Energized Thriving!

Related Posts:

  • Stop Working!

    Stop Working!

    I invite everyone to stop working at life, and start playing at life! We have no idea how long we will be here on this planet, why not enjoy every minute of it? Read more

  • Ep. 37 A Song of Salt

    Ep. 37 A Song of Salt

    Tony Robles speaks with poet, Keali’i MacKenzie, The Mana of Salt, and visits a reading in Greensboro, NC where he speaks to Caroline Cottom, love and nuclear testing and Ross White about EKG’s, poetry, and banned books. Read more

  • Caryatid

    Caryatid

    Cary’s a column because she’s the one. She did it. Her deed’s done… Read more

  • Aggressive

    Aggressive

    It was aggressive but it wasn’t against the Law It was egregious but there was legal precedence It was aggravating but being arbitrated It’s an attitude not an atroCity It’s attenuated not attainable It’s a crewing Read more

  • Morning Light

    Morning Light

    It’s so important to remember that the spark of your Soul is nothing less than Divine Light – the energy and vibration of unconditional love. Offering yourself unconditional love is the most important thing you can do to create healing in the world. Bathe in the Light of your inner being. Read more

  • Ep. 36 Writers on Writing

    Ep. 36 Writers on Writing

    Podcast 36 – Fresh from the field Tony Robles, our own people’s poet, storyteller and radio reporter spoke to the Executive Director of the North Carolina Writers Network, who has a new book out, poets, historians, memoirists, publishers and a poet laureate, about the state of writing, the mental state of writers and their thoughts… Read more

%d bloggers like this: