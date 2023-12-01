by

If you’re working hard, or it feels like effort, STOP. If you are confused about what to do next to reach your goal, that’s a sign that it’s NOT time to act. It’s time to BE. Stop working at it, stop exerting energy, just stop.

Take a deep breath. That felt good. Take another.

Now go outside and play! Laugh for awhile, take a walk on the beach, feel the sun on your skin, inhale some fresh air. Choose a fresh perspective and marinate in it for awhile.

Words have power. When we name something “work” we weight it with a negative connotation that makes it feel “hard” to do. Synonyms for “work” include labor, toil, slog, drudgery, exertion, slave, and effort. Ask almost anyone if they want to work, or play and we choose play! Why wouldn’t we?

My friend Jill Lebeau encourages us to stop using the word “work” entirely!

We can go to our employment, cultivate the land, do repairs on equipment. Something can function well, or operate properly. Plans can succeed, or be effective. We can just release the W word from our vocabularies!

I invite my clients to play with their food to see which ones nourish them and which deplete them. I play with new perspectives in my Transformation Playground (blog). We have playtime activities in my Playgroups (as opposed to homework in a workshop). I have a Toy Box overflowing with fun things to play with that feel good, and raise our vibration!

Playing with new ideas is much more fun than working out a solution. Am I right?!

If you feel like your employment is work – if it feels like labor, toil, slog, drudgery, or slaving – I invite you to play with the idea of finding a new career. Start today, just envision what other employment might feel like. Envision yourself taking the steps required to allow that to happen! Since that transition may take time, I also encourage you to play with new ways of thinking about the employment you currently have.

Instead of thoughts like, “I hate my job and everything about it,” we can make gentle shifts to thoughts like, “I am happy to have income.” Shifting thoughts this way will make it easier to shift careers, and makes the current employment feel less draining as well.

It’s a spiritual game we can choose to play in fun easy ways.

It’s a game I love, and help my clients learn how to play every day.

I invite everyone to stop working at life, and start playing at life! We have no idea how long we will be here on this planet, why not enjoy every minute of it?

Wishing you Energized Thriving!

