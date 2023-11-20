Listen & Be Heard

Aggressive

by

martha cinader
It was aggressive
but    it wasn't against the Law

It was egregious
but    there was legal precedence

It was aggravating
but   being arbitrated

It's an attitude
not   an atroCity

It's attenuated
not   attainable

It's a crewing
not    a costing

