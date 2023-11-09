by

Nourishment in our Community as Climate Action.

Listen & Be Heard Episode 35

Subscribe at Spotify Subscribe at Apple Subscribe at Google

Fall two-hour Special with experts Laura Lengnick & Meredith Leigh

As we head straight for the season of deep tradition and sharing, Laura Lengnick and Meredith Leigh share insights into the global food system and resilience thinking. They challenge the dominant technological narrative about climate crisis in favor of human rights and regional foodways.

The conversation is loosely focused on the Three Rules of Resilience, and three of the Twelve Things that People Can do to Cultivate a Resilient Agriculture, from Laura Lengnick’s book, Resilient Agriculture, Cultivating Food Systems for a Changing Climate. Meredith Leigh’s storytelling assists us in decolonizing our minds by illuminating the complexity of our relationship with bacteria, plants, animals, each other and Mother Earth.

Credits: Kim Sueoka Ka Wai ‘Olu O Waipi’o (feat. Lau Hawaiian Collective) Wai: Hawaiian Fresh Water Songs, Vanessa Lee Miller – “Wai”, DJs for Climate Action, adrienne maree brown Ancestors Use Me, Martha Cinader Living It

“The work of the artist is to make the revolution irresistible.” – Toni Cade Bombara

Following the three rules of resilience in your profession and your community

Learning a new resilient foodways skill

Learning how your ancestors nourished their community.

Twelve Things You Can Do To Cultivate A Resilient Agriculture – from Cultivating Resilience

Stop wasting food.

Stop buying silver-bullet brands.

Stop thinking about resilience as bouncing back.

Stop believing that somebody else will save us or that nobody can save us.

Learn a new resilient foodways skill.

Learn how your ancestors nourished their community.

Learn more about the land, people and communities that feed you.

Learn more about climate risk, resilience planning and climate justice in the place you call home.

Follow the three rules of resilience at home, in your profession and in your community.

Participate in your regional foodshed.

Participate in just transformation.

Remember that privilege is power and use yours for good.

Some Resources to learn more from different perspectives:

Healthy Opportunities All North Carolinians should have the opportunity for health. Access to high-quality medical care is critical, but research shows up to 80 percent of a person’s health is determined by social and environmental factors and the behaviors that emerge as a result. DHHS is focusing on tackling these fundamental drivers of health.

Rupa Marya – decolonizing medicine Rupa is a physician, activist, artist and writer who is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and the founder and executive director of the Deep Medicine Circle, a worker-directed nonprofit committed to healing the wounds of colonialism through food, medicine, story, learning and restoration.

The Good Work Institute Founded in 2015, the Good Work Institute is a worker self-directed nonprofit organization, based in the Mahicantuck / Hudson Valley of New York. We cultivate and support a diverse network of people, initiatives, and organizations committed to Good Work, in order to foster and collectively manifest regenerative, just, and life-affirming communities. Good Work promotes the Just Transition, a movement that answers the question: How can we move from this unjust economy to one that serves all people equitably and heals the planet? How can we build and restore cultures that celebrate and nurture all people, and heal the racial injustice that has caused countless tragedies? How can we re-center the original meaning of “economy,” which is “the management of the home”?

The land-back movement – recent general story with some examples, another recent story that includes Black and other POC in land back efforts. Some specific examples from our region: Eastern Band of Cherokee leveraging community forestry grants.

DJ’s for Climate Action, a global initiative harnessing the power of dance music and DJ culture to power climate solutions and generate action. In late 2020, DJs4CA unveiled the Climate Sample Pack, a sonic toolkit crafted from field recordings gathered during years of Greenpeace expeditions and activism across the globe. The sample pack featured iceberg claps, whales singing, monsoons, birds in the Indonesian rainforest and more incredible sounds of nature. An open call was put out to producers globally to download the pack and create original music inspired by the question “What Does The Future Sound Like?”.

Adrienne Maree Brown

The Highlander Center

The Democracy Collaborative

Dr Jaiya John

Share this: Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

