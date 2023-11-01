About Listen & Be Heard

In North Carolina the hush puppies are deep fried

as is the fish and the okra comes from deep in the

earth with a texture that brushes softly into memory

And it is October

Filipino American History month

Not too many Filipinos

in this area

Just me and a handful of others

And in a black church we celebrate

We have lumpia wrappers

lumpia filling

and spoons to capture feelings,

moon’s memory over deep waters,

rivers

and this is a black church,

a temple

I see the black hands of

the brothers and sisters, sons and

daughters of NC, of Africa

Hands that plucked pain from

the darkest rivers like stars and

gave us the blues, jazz

black hands that navigated

water, sky and mountain

and gave us

pyramids

These black hands roll

and shape lumpia

black hands becoming

Filipino hands, fingers

entwined

on a day in

October

celebrating Filipino American

History Month

I watch,

beholding the

hands

that built pyramids

