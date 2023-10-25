by

A southern thing with Ron Rash and Vinnie Vineyard

Tony Robles speaks with the award winning and popular southern author, Ron Rash, about almost everything except his new book, The Caretaker. Ron also reads some of his poetry. I speak with Vinnie Vineyard the director, producer and star of WJHC AM. We’ll also hear a supernatural Cherokee legend, Spearfinger, as told by Kathi Smith Littlejohn and The Masque of the Red Death by Edgar Allan Poe.

Author, Ron Rash

Ron Rash is the author of the PEN/Faulkner finalist and New York Times bestselling novel Serena, in addition to the critically acclaimed novels The Risen, Above the Waterfall, The Cove, One Foot in Eden, Saints at the River, and The World Made Straight; five collections of poems; and seven collections of stories, among them Burning Bright, which won the 2010 Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award, Nothing Gold Can Stay, a New York Times bestseller, Chemistry and Other Stories, which was a finalist for the 2007 PEN/Faulkner Award, and In the Valley. Three times the recipient of the O. Henry Prize, his books have been translated into seventeen languages. He teaches at Western Carolina University.

Big N Funky Productions is an multi-award winning, independent full service production company based in East Tennessee with films on TUBI, Vudu, Plex, Local Now, Amazon Prime, ASY TV, Tingler Television, Saltbox, Intrigue TV, ASY Paranormal, Netflix, B Movie TV, Fox, Play Now Media, Oxygen, ID Discovery, and more. Founding members include “Funkmaster V” Vinnie Vineyard, who has a background in music, comedy, pro wrestling, network television, and production.

Spoken Word: Ron Rash, Tony Aldorando, Kathi Smith Littlejohn, Vincent Price

I have just returned from the Grass Roots Radio Conference in Charleston, West Virginia, where I learned a lot about how to start both a streaming and a broadcast radio station in my hometown. If you have ever dreamed of starting a Low Power FM station, the good news is that the FCC has extended the filing window of just one week, to December 6-13. If you are part of a non-profit organization or a tribal organization, now is the time to take advantage of the rare opportunity to file for a license to broadcast in your neighborhood. I interviewed Sharon Scott, the author of Low Power FM for dummies, which is a manual for how to make that happen. You can find the interview in the second hour of Episode 31.

Sharon M. Scott

Low Power FM For Dummies walks you through the key steps you need to take to establish, manage, and help run one of these hyper-local broadcast operations.

Sharon M. Scott is the Co-Founder and General Manager of ART FM / WXOX 97.1 FM Louisville, a noncommercial radio station committed to providing access to the airwaves for creative and experimental use. Scott’s radio-advocacy has been covered by sources such as The New York Times, The Hill, and The Chronicle of Higher Education.

