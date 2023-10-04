Listen & Be Heard

Live on WPVM Radio today at 3pm

by

martha cinader

Posit, Poets and Poetry

3-5 PST: WPVMfm.org or 103.7 fm in Asheville, NC

Please join Martha Cinader and Tony Robles, for the Listen & Be Heard Radio Show on WPVM. Martha speaks with Susan Lewis, editor and publisher of Posit Journal. Tony Robles speaks with authors from Red Hawk Publications at the Catawba Valley Festival for the Arts and lots of poetry read by the poets, including some from children that you really don’t want to miss.

Susan Lewis

Susan Lewis has been the Editor-in-chief of Posit since she published the first issue in December, 2013. She is the author of Zoom, winner of the 2017 Washington Prize (The Word Works, 2018) and nine other books and chapbooks, including Heisenberg’s Salon (BlazeVOX [books], 2017), This Visit (BlazeVOX [books], 2015), How to Be Another (Cervena Barva Press, 2014), and State of the Union (Spuyten Duyvil Press, 2014).

Poetry from Issue 34 read by poets, Mikey Swanberg, Brendan Lorber and Mary G. Wilson.

Redhawk Publications

Tony Robles visits the Catawba Valley Arts Festival and speaks with authors, Jenny Bates – Essesntial, Jennifer Owen- Prince Kindness, Cassity Collins- The Aria and Allan Brett-Brothers and Sisters Like These. He also speaks with the Executive Director of Centro Latino. Also a recording of a reading by Scott Owens and his students in the Abriendo Puertas poetry workshop.

Spoken Word Set

Spoken word by Samora Pinderhughes, Josh Milan, Martha Cinader live on Liquid Sound Lounge.

