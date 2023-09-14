Last Words in Jacksonville

by

Imagine the curtain is falling on your last day and you are down to the closing second of your life. Imagine your last breath, the final pulsing zing firing the neural pathways of your desire and longing. Imagine your last impression, the ultimate glance, the concluding image projected on your optic screen. What words would you crave? What would be the crowning sounds you long to hear as ending comes? A distinctly articulated declaration of love? A soft, gentle whisper of peace and farewell? A brave assurance your family will persevere? A promise of eternity as counterbalance to life on earth so fleeting and ephemeral? Maybe. But not Surely not Absolutely not Hell no, in no way not “Welcome to Dollar General.”

