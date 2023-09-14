Listen & Be Heard

Last Words in Jacksonville

by

DavidCameron12
Imagine the curtain is falling on your last day
and you are down to the closing second of your life.
 
Imagine your last breath, the final pulsing zing
firing the neural pathways of your desire and longing.
 
Imagine your last impression, the ultimate glance,
the concluding image projected on your optic screen.
 
What words would you crave? What would be
the crowning sounds you long to hear as ending comes?
 
A distinctly articulated declaration of love?
 
A soft, gentle whisper of peace and farewell?
 
A brave assurance your family will persevere?
 
A promise of eternity as counterbalance to
life on earth so fleeting and ephemeral?
 
Maybe.
 
But not
 
Surely not
 
Absolutely not
 
Hell no, in no way not
 
“Welcome to Dollar General.”

