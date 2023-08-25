Listen & Be Heard

We are Born with GPS

Cyndi Combs

One of the teachings of Esther Hicks, with the group of nonphysical entities known as Abraham, is that we feel good when we are aligned with Source energy, aka God, and we feel crappy when we are out of alignment with Source energy.

In my experience and observations, this has proven to be true without fail.

The reason for this is that our core energy – the energy at the core of our being – is Source energy. Source energy resonates with us. It feels True, and familiar. Emotions in this vibrational range are contentment, joy, excitement, love, and so on. It feels good when we hold that vibration, and the emotions associated with that vibration also feel good. 

When we are out of alignment with Source energy, it feels not so great. Emotions that feel out of alignment with Source are anger, guilt, resentment, disappointment, shame, and so on. It feels crappy when we hold that vibration, and the emotions associated with that vibration also feel crappy. 

The emotions we feel in our body are simply the GPS we were born with.

Negative emotions are not a life sentence. They are not an indictment of our character. Negative emotions are simply a signal that we are moving away from the vibration of Source energy. If we wish to feel good again, we simply need to move back toward the vibration of Source. It’s like steering a car to keep it in the proper lane, and out of the lane of oncoming traffic. We steer our emotions with the thoughts we choose to think.

Humans often get entangled with negative emotions because we may feel they indicate that we did something wrong, or that we are not doing or being ‘enough’ somehow. We frequently beat ourselves up for experiencing negative emotions!

I hear clients say things like, “Why do I feel this way? What’s wrong with me?
I want to feel good, and I just feel crappy!”

I assure them that nothing has gone wrong. An indicator light came on to indicate the direction in which we are traveling. If we do not like the direction we are going, we can steer a different direction by changing the thoughts we choose.

Negative emotions are not a destination to set up camp! They are simply one direction in which we can travel. If we keep ending up in crappy feeling emotions, we want to identify the thoughts we are thinking that keep leading us there. Then we can find ways to shift those thoughts to ones that blend better with the point of view of Source.

This is what emotions are meant to do! They are meant to guide us to aligned thinking with Source. They are the global positioning system that guide us toward alignment with who we truly are at our core – Source energy.

Now it’s crucial to remember that we are not meant to see everything from this highest perspective 100% of the time. If we were, we wouldn’t need the GPS!

We are meant to get off track and explore these sticky human emotions as much as we want to! Then the game is to find our way back. Finding our way back to our core energy is one of the greatest, most ecstatic pleasures available to humans!

Experiencing the feeling of separation (alone, abandoned, betrayed, misunderstood, unseen) and then coming back into the blended feeling of Oneness with Source, or other humans (unified, whole, connected, understood, treasured) feels absolutely liberating! It’s one of the reasons we choose to come here as humans. Getting lost, then finding our way home FEELS amazing.

When the experience of moving from feeling separate to a feeling of Oneness happens slowly, it may feel like comfort, a warm hug, a sense of coming home. If it happens quickly, it can feel like rockets shooting off, or a beach ball bursting from beneath the water’s surface. 

So when you find yourself having a negative emotion, I invite you to remember that it’s a good thing that your built in GPS is working. Then you get to choose the thoughts that steer you where you want to go next!

Wishing you Energized Thriving!

