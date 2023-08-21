This Black August: A Ferguson, MO 2014 Reflection

christopherdsims

In this photo I am at the headquarters of the Unitarian Universalist Association in the business district of Boston, MA. It was taken two years before I found myself in Ferguson, MO, during the events of Black August in the fall of 2014.



The movement was just getting its legs when I took this picture. I do not claim to be a national representative of the movement, but I was right there in the beginning, fighting for our lives, like many other people of African descent who wanted to fight back against our murderers in the streets and neighborhoods of this country.

Black Lives Matter/

we headed to Ferguson/

Black Lives Matter/

to that part of the country

we had to descend/

Black Lives Matter

our lives we have to defend!

I met up with a group of activists who were heading to Ferguson out of Chicago.

We were organizing online to get there and be a part of the upcoming actions, organizing, and marching. It was my first Black August. The death of Mike Brown got under my skin and I wanted to make sure I showed up in Ferguson and in St. Louis to lend my voice, as well as to inform my following about what was going on. When I saw the opportunity to go there to join in I did not hesitate to learn more.



Because of a police officer

and his gun, Mike Brown went

down. A young Black man’s

body hits the ground.



Hits the ground.



Hits the ground.



Hits the ground.



His name, say his name,

is Mike Brown!

Almost ten years later, here we are making known another Black August, bringing attention to the same dangers that persist for black women and men, as they did when Mike Brown was shot down in Ferguson, MO.

I thank my comrade and fellow writer Tony Robles for making sure this happened here at Listen & Be Heard. I am thankful for his leadership and his wisdom. He inspired me to write this new piece. I dedicated my life to black liberation several years ago. I had to write a piece like this to continue to bring attention to the injustices, inequities, and racist practices this country is known for.

May my words reach a new generation, and elder activists just the same, who continue to fight, protest, and be heard!



During this Black August, all power to the people!

Uhuru!

