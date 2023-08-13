Listen & Be Heard

Attaining Homefullness

dhumina

Unedited video interview with Poor News publisher, Tiny, and Robert Zachary

Tony Robles discusses Jim Crow, class-based oppression, and how to come together in poverty with local organizer and poverty scholar, Tiny, and visionary poet Robert Zachary. The conversation focuses on Tiny’s efforts to get poverty recognized as a cause of death by Congress, and organizing for the safety and security of those living with her in poverty. Robert Zachary speaks about his experiences with poverty and racism in his youth and how they inform the present.

