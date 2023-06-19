martha cinader

Listen & Be Heard continues with our new two-hour format on Wednesday afternoon at 3pm, EST, hosted live by Martha Cinader from WPVMfm 103.7fm in Asheville, NC and at WPVMfm.org anywhere in the world.

Martha will speak live in the WPVM studio with Chelsey Clammer author of the forthcoming book of essays Human Heartbeat Detected.



“In Human Heartbeat Detected, Chelsey Clammer’s innovative and gripping essay collection, trauma lives side-by-side with possibility. Lives are fractured, yes—by assault, abuse, self-harm, mental illness, suicidal acts—but, as the narrator reminds us, “fractured is better than shattered.” Like trauma, which “isn’t a linear experience” but rather “loops,” Clammer’s essays bend and twirl and spiral and twist, transforming pain into art.” –Rebecca McClanahan, author of In the Key of New York City: A Memoir in Essays and The Tribal Knot: A Memoir of Family, Community, and a Century of Change.

Tony Robles speaks with Darren Todd , author of the horror book The Ugly Mug. With more than forty publications, Darren Todd’s short stories have peppered the horror, sci-fi, and literary scene for the last fifteen years. For the first time, several of his previously published works have come together in a single collection, The Ugly Mug, with tales hand-picked by the author and the original story, “The Hounds of Hellville,” written just for this volume.

Writer Laurie Stone joins Listen & Be Heard as a contributor with commentary on images of women in publishing and popular culture.

And some surprises…

Please tune in anywhere at WPVMfm.org or download the WPVMfm App: Android, Apple And a few surprises…

