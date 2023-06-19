Home of Dr. Nina Simone

Tony Robles visits Tryon, NC, birthplace of Nina Simone, and reads a poem…
Featured guests: Chelsey Clammer author of the forthcoming book of essays Human Heartbeat Detected and Darren Todd, author of the horror book The Ugly Mug. Read more
Tony Robles visits Tryon, NC, birthplace of Nina Simone, and reads a poem… Read more
Tony Robles speaks to Stanley, owner of a new food truck ahead of The Acoustic Trail Trolley in Hendersonville, which raises money for the PTSD Fund. Read more
Calvin is one of the cool one’s. He’s what I call an all-weather kind of guy. If you need him, he’s there regardless of the forecast—and you don’t have to call him. He seems to have a sort of internal barometer that can take the temperature of your mood and hence, the predicament you might… Read more
Martha speaks live in the WPVM studio with Asheville poet Eric Nelson about his book Horse Not Zebra. Tony Robles speaks with Christian Hanz Lozada, author of the forthcoming book He’s A Color Until He’s Not. Read more