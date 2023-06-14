Listen & Be Heard

Multicultural Poetical & Cultural Magic in Hendersonville

christopherdsims

Hendersonville provided a magic and culture as I perused as a poet for the first time in the beautiful North Carolina continuous backdrop of clear blue skies and black mountains. Befriending fellow writers Tony Robles and Robert Zachary engaged me in conversations about our shared People Of Color status in ways that were engaging and familiar just the same. It is important for People Of Color no matter where we are to engage one another in conversation about culture – especially poetry and music. We are able to understand ourselves better while sharing our talents and gifts within the communities we work and play in.

Robert and I recited poetry at an amphitheater in Tryon where we experienced the cultural settings dedicated to the life of Nina Simone. A fitting journey for two writers, to thinkers, two men who appreciate landscape, the love of music, and where we get to explore and enjoy in North Carolina.

All the while we spoke of music, of writers, of poems, of what we were writing or had written. We embarked on the sharing of our lives, family, food, what makes us intersectional in our goals or aspirations. Whenever I travel to or create new roots in, I look forward to these exchanges. It helps me grow. It helps me get to know people while creative a new narrative for travels in North Carolina, the Hendersonville area.

What multiculturalism reveals to us in community teaches us about the importance of us all getting along together. We do not have to force it, it should never feel uneasy or uncomfortable. Learning about one another is enough to change who we are and the people we convene or collaborate with. Hendersonville provides ample opportunity for this. The canvas is there. We only need brushes, in the form of listening and a willingness to learn, to paint something inclusive, beautiful, informative. Imagine how our children will benefit from these examples.

It is magic
in a conversation
where you collect
knowledge, information,
saying with syllables
to know.

We know people
by pursuing insight,
by what they way,
how they write, how
they go about living
with insight.

A car ride.
A morning cruise.
A sit-down. A saying.
Praying through amens!

The shaking of hands,
the “Hey, I’ll see you
again friend!”

This is the are of multiculturalism. This is who we are through poetry, through storytelling. This is the magic of getting to know one another, being interested in who we are, what we do, what drives us, what is our favorite song or place to sip coffee. We strive towards better world when art and the meanings of ethnicity are at the center of conversations or community.

Related Posts:

  • Poet Christopher D. Sims

    Poet Christopher D. Sims

    The unedited interview by Tony Robles with Christopher D. Sims , from Rockford, IL, a poet, activist, and spoken work performer, in anticipation of a Juneteenth event in Hendersonville. The event was ultimately canceled, but Listen & Be Heard gained a new contributor. Read more

  • Cool People

    Cool People

    Calvin is one of the cool one’s. He’s what I call an all-weather kind of guy. If you need him, he’s there regardless of the forecast—and you don’t have to call him. He seems to have a sort of internal barometer that can take the temperature of your mood and hence, the predicament you might… Read more

  • Eric Nelson, Christian Lozada, Spoken Word

    Eric Nelson, Christian Lozada, Spoken Word

    Martha speaks live in the WPVM studio with Asheville poet Eric Nelson about his book Horse Not Zebra. Tony Robles speaks with Christian Hanz Lozada, author of the forthcoming book He’s A Color Until He’s Not. Read more

  • Multicultural Poetical & Cultural Magic in Hendersonville

    Hendersonville provided a magic and culture as I perused as a poet for the first time in the beautiful North Carolina continuous backdrop of clear blue skies and black mountains. Befriending fellow writers Tony Robles and Robert Zachary engaged me in conversations about our shared People Of Color status in ways that were engaging and… Read more

  • A Juneteenth Freedom Fest Hendersonville Reflection

    A Juneteenth Freedom Fest Hendersonville Reflection

    We were in a car headed in the direction of the Carl Sandburg Home Historical Site in Flat Rock where the event was scheduled to take place. Crystal receives a call. I hear her conversing with someone about the event. She hangs up. “The event has been canceled” she says. Read more

  • L&BH – Wednesday, June 14, on WPVM Asheville, NC

    L&BH – Wednesday, June 14, on WPVM Asheville, NC

    Martha will speak live in the WPVM studio with Asheville poet Eric Nelson about his book Horse Not Zebra. Tony Robles speaks with Christian Hanz Lozada, author of the forthcoming book He’s A Color Until He’s Not. Writer Laurie Stone joins as a contributor with commentary on images of women in publishing and popular culture. Read more

%d bloggers like this: