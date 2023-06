Tony Robles

Diana Flores plays in a variety of venues

Tony Robles talks with Diana Flores, who plays flute on Main Street in Hendersonville. She describes the freedom that it affords her in her choices of music, including themes to her favorite video games. She also plays in a community band, The Blue Ridge Ringers, which is a handbell choir, and a flute choir called Who’s on First. Venmo moonflowerfluteATgmail.com

