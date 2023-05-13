Listen & Be Heard

The Music of Roots

martha cinader

Martha Cinader speaks with multi-media artist Suzy Sureck about the sounds inspired by the underground community beneath our feet, and other facets of her multi-media installations, including her use of poetry in Tread Lightly/Digital Forest curated by Ute Ritschel at the Shader Galerie Darmstadt, Germany 2022. The interview is followed by a five minute video created to document the installation.

Suzy Sureck is an internationally recognized multidisciplinary artist whose sculptural installations, videos and drawings involve physical and metaphoric qualities of wind, water, light, shadow, and the poetics of luminosity. Suzy draws with light to create experiential ecologically considered immersive root projections, underwater installations, or aquatic interactive dance performances. Cross-pollinating disciplines, she merges technology and traditional media to bring nature’s wisdom to audiences experientially through audio, video, text, and image.

Suzy’s works have been exhibited in galleries, museums, sculpture parks, biennials, art foundations and alternative spaces in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Korea, Australia, and India. Recent works include a projection performance at Lincoln Center. She has been awarded residencies at MassMOCA, Yaddo, Virginia Center for Creative Arts, Art Omi and Arts, Letters Numbers. Her works have been reviewed in the New York Times, Hyperallergic, Sculpture Magazine, World Art, Flash Art and. New Observations. Suzy received a Masters’ Degree in Sculpture from Cranbrook Academy in Michigan and a BFA from the Cooper Union, as well as studying at The Slade School of Art in London. She lives and works in New York City and the Hudson Valley, and teaches at Pratt Institute and DIA.

