Show will feature Memoir on May 10

martha cinader

This Wednesday at 4pm on WPVMfm 103.7 in Asheville, NC I will have Sebastian Matthews, author of Travelogue, A Photographic Journey, with unforgettable images taken by his stepfather Charter Weeks. We will talk about how to look at, and write about photographs and the many places the photos in the book were taken.

We will also hear an interview from Tony Robles who spoke with Jennifer McGaha, author of Flat Broke with Two Goats. Desperate to save money, she and her husband foreclosed on their modest home in the country and moved to a one-hundred-year old cabin in a North Carolina holler. There, what began as a last-ditch effort to settle their debts soon became a journey that revealed both the joys and the challenges of living close to the land.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email

