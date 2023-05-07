Listen & Be Heard

Appalachian Memoir

Tony Robles

Tony Robles interviews Jennifer McGaha about her memoir Flat Broke with Two Goats.

Related Posts:

  • Appalachian Memoir

    Appalachian Memoir

    Tony Robles interviews Jennifer McGaha about her memoir Flat Broke with Two Goats. Read more

  • Ep-11: Laura Lengnick, Ann Davila Cardinal, Bruce Spang

    Ep-11: Laura Lengnick, Ann Davila Cardinal, Bruce Spang

    Laura Lengnick, author of Resilient Agriculture, Bruce Spang with a couple poems and Tony Robles speaks to Ann Davila Cardinal author of The Storyteller’s Death Read more

  • Are You There Judy? It’s Me, Mandy.

    Are You There Judy? It’s Me, Mandy.

    Judy Blume’s unforgettable middle-grade novel “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” debuted in 1970 and continues to echo the wonders and agonies of female adolescence. Read more

  • The New JBs Celebrate James Brown’s Ninetieth

    The New JBs Celebrate James Brown’s Ninetieth

    It’s safe to say that James Brown lives on at ninety, and no one does the funk better, or more authentically than Fred Wesley and the New JB’s, featuring Jay Rodriguez, who also gives us original soundtracks for the Listen & Be Heard Podcast. Also featuring the J.A.M.P. Band, Funk You and some surprises. Get… Read more

  • L&BH features Laura Lengnick, Ann Davila Cardinal, May3rd

    L&BH features Laura Lengnick, Ann Davila Cardinal, May3rd

    Asheville’s own Laura Lengnick will join me to talk about the expanded and updated second edition of Resilient Agriculture, and the twelve things that we can all do to cultivate a resilient agriculture. I will also air an interview by Tony Robles of Ann Davila Cardinal, author of several young adult books, from her home… Read more

  • Fiction Twined with Memory

    Fiction Twined with Memory

    Tony Robles speaks with Ann Davila Cardinal, author of several young adult books, from her home in Vermont about her latest book, this one for adults: The Storyteller’s Death. Read more

%d bloggers like this: