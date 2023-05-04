Listen & Be Heard

Ep-11: Laura Lengnick, Ann Davila Cardinal, Bruce Spang

martha cinader

L&BH is a show primarily for readers and writers, and in general to promote local culture everywhere. Writers are already readers, who often influence what other people read and talk about. This is a platform for in-depth conversations with authors about new books that we’ve read and want to talk about, about the craft and trade of writing and some of the challenges and joys of writing and speaking. Listen & Be Heard has its roots in poetry, storytelling and open mics, so you can also expect to hear some spoken word every week.

For our first show coming to you live from the WPVM studio in Asheville, I am joined in the studio by Laura Lengnick, author of Resilient Agriculture, and Bruce Spang, who will share a couple poems with us. We will listen to an interview by Tony Robles of Ann Davila Cardinal, author of The Storyteller’s Death, and a couple musical surprises.

It's safe to say that James Brown lives on at ninety, and no one does the funk better, or more authentically than Fred Wesley and the New JB's, featuring Jay Rodriguez, who also gives us original soundtracks for the Listen & Be Heard Podcast. Also featuring the J.A.M.P. Band, Funk You and some surprises. Get thee to Augusta, Georgia on Saturday, May 5. It's Free!

Next week I will speak with Sebastian Matthews about his book Travelogue, A Photographic Journey, with unforgettable images taken by his stepfather Charter Weeks. Join me when I talk to him about how to look at photographs and the many places they were taken. We will also hear from Tony Robles again, who will talk to Jennifer McGaha, author of Flat Broke with Two Goats.

Music: Fred Wesley and the New JB’s Live, Four Play, EarthKry, See You Again

The Theme Music is Living It. Background tracks are by Jay Rodriguez Sierra.

