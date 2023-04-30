Listen & Be Heard

L&BH features Laura Lengnick, Ann Davila Cardinal, May3rd

martha cinader

The Listen & Be Heard Show will be recorded live from WPVM Asheville, NC 103.7fm on Monday May 3rd at 4pm. Please join me and my nerves as I host my first live radio show under the watchful eye of Station Manager, Davyne Dial. You can tune in, in the Asheville area, or listen to the stream at WPVMfm.org. Thank you to Davyne for the opportunity to listen and be heard in Asheville.

Asheville’s own Laura Lengnick will join me to talk about the expanded and updated second edition of Resilient Agriculture, and the twelve things that we can all do to cultivate resilience in our landscape. I will also air an interview by Tony Robles of Ann Davila Cardinal, author of several young adult books, from her home in Vermont. Her latest book, this one for adults, is: The Storyteller’s Death.

