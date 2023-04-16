Listen & Be Heard

Las Flores

Tony Robles

The flowers, the community, the names and faces and songs and stories that are in the soil, that shoot upward. We turn and turn the soil under the mother earth sky. In Hendersonville a community comes out early Sunday morning to honor the earth, the soil; a place to plant songs and poetry and a vision of sharing and depending on one another. Our sustenence is the dream that is shared, a dream that is not owned by one person but collectively conceived. Las Flores, the flowers, the seeds that are planted in a plot of land in Hendersonville to be honored and cherished and worked as the taste of soil settles in our minds blooming into a million colors as the rains are sure to come and wash poetry over our hands, minds, bodies—Las Flores.

