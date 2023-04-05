Listening and Being Heard in the Here and Now

The Listen & Be Heard Podcast is now available wherever you like to listen to podcasts, including right here on our own website.

Episode Eight is a window into the mind of Martha and just what is she doing venturing in to podcasting while operating Martha’s Kitchen Garden… with a little poetry thrown into the mix. It is a sampling from posts published here at Listen & Be Heard in the last couple of years leading up to the launch of the podcast. Maybe it will leave you with a better understanding, a desire to participate, or at least come back and listen to the next episode, where you are sure to find more conversation with, by, and about writers and others in the community. Find links below to posts quoted in the podcast where you will find further links to references of people, places and books mentioned.

Contributors:Crystal Clear Waters, Jay Rodriguez Sierra

You can now subscribe to the Listen & Be Heard Podcast mostly wherever you like to subscribe, including right here.

Subscribe at Spotify Subscribe at Apple Subscribe at Google

Join 541 other subscribers

Podcast Episode 8: Martha shares her ideas about Listen & Be Heard the podcast, and the website, the role creative people have to play in spreading a restoration message to a mass audience, and shares some poetry as well.

00;00;02;17 - 00;00;07;10 Speaker 1 But how am I going to do that thing? 00;00;10;02 - 00;00;47;23 Speaker 1 Who is me having a road for others to follow and find a welcome sign? The where is listen and be heard and that a home for podcasters and columnists to shed light in the world. The why is I need to communicate to listen to writers words, to be heard by people who are searching for meaning and connection. Like me. 00;00;51;25 - 00;01;29;29 Speaker 1 Hello. I'm Martha, Senator. And this is the Listen and Be Heard podcast. I'm reading excerpts from posts that I wrote at Listen and Be Heard. That net over the last few years about why I'm doing what I'm doing and where I'm doing it, which is Martha's kitchen garden and listen and be heard. And Martha's kitchen garden are intimately related because they're all about just what I'm all about and what I'm doing. 00;01;30;24 - 00;02;43;07 Speaker 1 Listen and be heard is like a virtual reality, and Martha's kitchen garden is real life, and the two have to work together to help create community community efficiency. Yesterday I got a book in the mail that I ordered called Resilient Agriculture by Laura Lane, Nick, who lives in Asheville, North Carolina. And the title speaks of what I'm learning all about these days, which is about how to be regenerative instead of extractive, how to how to be part of a community, too, to do drought and flood mitigation, which in the first few pages that I've managed to read, if this book is making all too apparent that it's necessary to be doing this work now, not 00;02;43;07 - 00;03;28;03 Speaker 1 just something that's good or something that feels good, or because I'm trying to give back to nature, but because climate change and degradation of the earth is in a crisis point. And I think as writers and artists and creators, we need to address how to communicate that message to as broad an audience as we possibly can. And it's probably the most important work of our lives, our generation, and even really the possible existence of future generations of people. 00;03;29;00 - 00;03;46;27 Speaker 1 Life. Life will go on, but will it go on in a way that we as a community, as human beings, can go on with it? 00;03;46;27 - 00;03;50;11 Speaker 2 Living it is giving it giving it is having it having it. 00;03;50;11 - 00;03;54;28 Speaker 3 Is taking it. Taking it is moving it, shaking it, creating it. 00;03;55;08 - 00;04;27;27 Speaker 1 Loving it with construction going on in my home, a puppy to train and learning to care for goats. I never made a summer getaway this year, so these last couple of weeks I decided on a stay work case and it involved me abandoning work and clothes and wrestling instead with the wooded portion of the property, which I really have not managed properly before. 00;04;27;27 - 00;04;52;25 Speaker 1 Now, the thorny vines, underbrush and fallen trees made it slow and treacherous. I have scratches and a rash. Either poison oak or ivy or both, and I have discovered muscles I didn't know could get or sparring fights. The work has been exhilarating. I wake up in the middle of the night thinking that I am in the woods at night in my bedroom. 00;04;53;15 - 00;05;25;01 Speaker 1 I have done much more than I knew. I was physically capable of, and that is the greatest thing that I have learned this month. I can be obsessive when I get obsessed, but when my way back friend D.J. Jenny Harper, a longtime community radio producer currently working for Laura Flanders, showed up on Wednesday and told me we were going to Asheville on Thursday to visit Davey and dial the general manager of WP VM 103.7. 00;05;25;19 - 00;05;30;04 Speaker 1 I dropped my Lauper's Rose and we drove a little further up the mountain range. 00;05;30;14 - 00;05;34;08 Speaker 3 Roof with squats and ancient comments is running up against police getting. 00;05;34;08 - 00;05;55;27 Speaker 1 Thrown into the streets where you belong because living it is certainly. Would you like to be part of the original crew that is going to create something great for the community you want to serve now? Is the time to get in touch. Editor at listen to be heard net. 00;06;04;29 - 00;06;08;12 Speaker 2 It is knowing your people on the ground that life is a. 00;06;08;12 - 00;06;09;03 Speaker 3 Dream. 00;06;09;09 - 00;06;34;16 Speaker 2 The things are never, ever, ever with the sea and the certainty that the good things there really, really need things in the middle of it. I haven't had that. 00;06;36;12 - 00;07;15;27 Speaker 1 I gave above her. She was here first custodian of the universe. I watered her tree, thanked her for visiting me. We're friends to the end. It's war out there. We have to take care of each other while we. So what's the point? The point for me is the same point. I hope to serve for everyone involved to create a platform for creative people, to create a platform. 00;07;17;02 - 00;07;38;28 Speaker 1 In my case, my goal is to give some of my backlog of writings published. I want to work with editors, publishers and agents to make that happen. Research on how to attract such people to read the work of someone they have never heard of seems to suggest that if they never heard of you, they fear no one else has either. 00;07;39;06 - 00;08;15;05 Speaker 1 And they wonder who will buy her books. They call it a platform. In the literary world that means an audience to sell your published writing to. My intention is to once again create a space to discuss books that interest me and feature poets who are compelling to my ear. But this isn't just about me. It's just as much about the guests I will feature and the many podcasters or aspiring podcasters who I hope will choose to make, listen and be heard their home. 00;08;16;17 - 00;08;46;11 Speaker 1 You can expect to hear from small press writers from around the country, local artists of all kinds, and discussions about the issues that creative people deal with on the daily, look forward to reading, listen and be heard as I venture back into providing a platform for free expression I gave above her. She was here first custodian of the universe. 00;08;47;12 - 00;09;01;06 Speaker 1 I watered her tree, thanked her for visiting me. We're friends to the end. It's war out there. We have to take care of each other. 00;09;02;17 - 00;09;10;02 Speaker 4 While she talked to me. I believe in listening and being. 00;09;10;02 - 00;09;41;06 Speaker 1 Heard when I lost track of that simple but powerful equation in my own life, I lost any semblance of autonomy in my creative life. And whether or not we call ourselves artists of one stripe or another, we all need a creative life growing, sewing, healing, expressing feelings, building, brewing, baking, making art. Culture is the best part of being human. 00;09;41;06 - 00;09;52;18 Speaker 1 As I near my 60th birthday, I am determined to cultivate creativity, community and the best of humanity. In my remaining years. 00;09;53;02 - 00;09;58;06 Speaker 2 On the job. 00;09;58;06 - 00;10;22;23 Speaker 1 David was very generous with your time and your knowledge. I learned quite a bit listening to her talk about becoming a licensed radio station and what it takes to keep it running. She is an inspiration to me and a possible mentor as I work toward establishing the listen to Be Heard network here in Greenville. All has not been quiet. 00;10;22;23 - 00;10;49;02 Speaker 1 It listen and be heard. While I was cutting thorny vines, Cindy Combs is a former staff member of Listen and Be Heard Weekly in Vallejo, California. Since those days, she has become the most popular massage therapist in Vallejo. She's posted her first article here for the column, Lighten up, something that we should all remind ourselves to do. So welcome back, Cindy. 00;10;50;05 - 00;11;19;25 Speaker 1 I am currently kitchen lists, so I have been going out to eat a bit and last night I took in a bit of erotic poetry slam with my dinner at the radio room, which in poetry is one of the longest running poetry events in the South, and they have a faithful and encouraging crowd. I was first on the open mic list, so I gave them a little foreplay and came on home long before the climax of the night. 00;11;20;21 - 00;11;27;17 Speaker 1 If you write poetry, please submit. Poetry is the backbone of listening to be heard. 00;11;28;11 - 00;11;32;07 Speaker 4 Please. 00;11;32;07 - 00;11;52;26 Speaker 1 A tiny, tiny fly flew by asked, Do I know how food grows or the cost when the war on insects is lost? 00;11;52;26 - 00;11;55;07 Speaker 4 Yes. Yes, I am working. 00;11;55;07 - 00;12;25;18 Speaker 1 On restoring some of the still relevant content from Listen and be heard weekly in the Bay Area in the early 2000s, as well as featuring some of the highlights in the from the archives column on Tuesdays. But my goal is to get some of those writers to return as well as find new contributors from pretty much anywhere we want to home where their arts related content is relevant and celebrated and commercial free. 00;12;26;16 - 00;12;53;13 Speaker 1 Even though we are connected globally, we are still living locally as my roots roam and reach and replenish me. The upstate of South Carolina has become the new home base for listen and be heard, which will only serve to expand on the connections and creations that came before. Listen and be heard in South Carolina, in America, on Earth. 00;12;54;08 - 00;12;57;15 Speaker 1 What's the alternative? 00;12;57;15 - 00;12;59;00 Speaker 4 How to write. 00;13;00;07 - 00;13;26;07 Speaker 1 A Twitter exchange with Show Your Tongue. Let me suggesting that a reason for each of us to be heard is that someone might learn from our unique experience. I've been circling around something that I've been struggling to express in this column over the last couple of days. Many of us suppress how we feel and what we really think about what is going on in our own lives. 00;13;26;28 - 00;13;57;08 Speaker 1 Back in the early nineties, I was literally telling everybody's story, researching the lives of Boadicea Hypatia, Sacajawea. But I wasn't breathing a word about my own when I started hosting Sunday afternoon stories as an open mic. It wasn't storytellers who showed up to be heard. It was mostly poets. Many of them were showing up at any and every open mic they could get to as a group. 00;13;57;20 - 00;14;34;08 Speaker 1 They spoke the language of inner landscapes, emotion, personal experience, protest, longing. And after a few months of telling stories and listening to all their poetry, I found myself writing more poetry and less stories. I was a single mother. Yes, a single woman for the first time since I had left home at 17. Six years later, I was at Liberty, really, for the first time in my life, to speak my mind without fear of repercussions from the people closest to me. 00;14;34;08 - 00;14;59;16 Speaker 1 I didn't have anyone to judge or silence me. I had always mostly felt like I wasn't meant to be heard. That was a notion that was reinforced daily by the aggressive alpha environment of New York City that continually reminded me that I was female and as such, secondary or stupid. That was how I felt. We do need to be heard. 00;14;59;29 - 00;15;25;12 Speaker 1 It is actually important. Even if no one else listens. We need to be able to listen to our own inner voice. If we won't listen to ourselves, no one else will either. Earlier today I was at the DMV, still taking care of details after getting divorced, still thinking about why we need to be heard. I started talking to the woman next to me. 00;15;25;27 - 00;15;46;27 Speaker 1 She was there because the car dealer had not explained what her son needed to do to transfer ownership of his car. And there she was, taking care of it for him. So I explained that my ex had transferred ownership of our son's car to me at our divorce, and she said she hoped that things had worked out in my favor. 00;15;47;14 - 00;16;09;10 Speaker 1 I told her that it was hard on my son because his father hadn't spoken to him in more than a year. Women carry the burdens of the world on their shoulders, she said to me. And in her case, she had good reason to say it. While we waited and waited at the DMV, I learned that her son's father had abandoned her son, too. 00;16;09;21 - 00;16;36;09 Speaker 1 And just when her son was grown and she thought that she would be free to pursue her own dreams, her brother went to prison and she took in his two children. Indeed, her story my story, our mother's stories are often ones of stoic silence, while shouldering burdens that are not ours to carry. Most as a woman's story. I am a mother of four children. 00;16;36;20 - 00;16;59;01 Speaker 1 I was the unheard girl, the favored daughter, the jilted lover, the single mother, the good wife. And now I'm both the single mother again and the crone. I see the new generation of young women who would never tolerate the things I thought I had no choice but to put up with. Or at least that's what they say. And it is good to hear. 00;16;59;15 - 00;17;07;24 Speaker 1 I am listening. 00;17;12;05 - 00;17;35;13 Speaker 1 I was trying to just begin telling you the why and how and when and what's coming with listen and be heard. It seemed appropriate to start at the beginning of the story, but everything I wrote seems to me today to make it appear like I was so adventurous or trying to paint a glamorous picture. Maybe you imagined me touring around Europe with the pass for all the trains. 00;17;36;02 - 00;18;00;21 Speaker 1 Maybe that was the dream when we left New York to give your obituary. Trying to tell my story can be tricky, but I'm not trying to tell my story. I'm reading you the previous chapters of listening Be Heard from my Faulty Memory because there is another chapter coming. But in many ways, that story is my story. I said I wanted to be really real with you. 00;18;01;05 - 00;18;28;09 Speaker 1 So here is another angle of the same story. I was knocking around Europe for about five years with the jazz musician, more than twice my age. We had previously been living together on his third street in the early eighties, just after I graduated from high school. I had a severe case of low self-esteem. Our daughter was born in Paris under dire circumstances. 00;18;28;28 - 00;18;57;29 Speaker 1 I wrote a bad check to get out of the birthing clinic. Eventually, both our relationship and living situation hit rock bottom. It finally dawned on me that this was no way to raise my daughter. In 1990, I was 26. Estranged from my well-to-do family, a single mom in the East Village struggling to work and raise my daughter. I found some feeling of family from a couple of places. 00;18;58;13 - 00;19;22;16 Speaker 1 One was a gathering of the tribes where Steve can and gave me both employment and encouragement. The other was WPA radio, where I had an opportunity to volunteer as a producer, an on air host. So much of what I still want to do with listening be heard is informed by what I learned while I was involved with both those institutions. 00;19;22;24 - 00;19;49;03 Speaker 1 At the same time, I had a sort of bravado that allowed me to step on stage or talk on the radio. But those were moments of clarity that vanished when I had to communicate with people face to face. Mostly, I felt like a fraud who didn't belong anywhere. When I said that, Pedro Beatriz saved me from falling into a deep depression after I bombed the New Year record. 00;19;49;20 - 00;20;21;29 Speaker 1 I wasn't exaggerating. Sometimes I was my own best detractor. I need to offer myself a way out of my own cage. If I don't, I would be more lunatic than queen in the jungle. That is my mind. I'm not sure where that urge to be heard comes from. Generally, at first, I am intimidated by aggressive people, but the things that I don't get to say when I feel intimidated, when I allow my fight or flight instincts to take over. 00;20;22;15 - 00;20;50;27 Speaker 1 Those things keep turning in my mind. It can be like racing on a hamster mill until something dramatic happens that wakes the sleeping tigress. I have learned some of this about myself over the years, but I know it's not just me who has these feelings. So thanks for listening. Please make it a conversation by leaving your comments or getting involved. 00;20;51;29 - 00;21;20;04 Speaker 1 I'm Martha, Senator, and you've been listening to bits and pieces of posts that I published at Listen and Be Heard. Net In the last couple of years, I thought during this sort of quiet spell when I have no interview lined up that it would help elucidate a little bit what I am attempting to do here at Listen to Be Heard and what the podcast is all about. 00;21;20;23 - 00;21;51;08 Speaker 1 Next week, you can expect to hear again from Tony Roberts. He will be interviewing Robert Zachary, a healing expert in North Carolina. The music that you've been hearing in the background is by Jay Rodriguez Sierra, a musician and composer in New York City. The theme music I haven't really talked about much, but it is called Living. It, and it's from my CD. 00;21;51;08 - 00;22;15;13 Speaker 1 He's Living It, and that wonderful bass playing is by Sabina WORTMANN and the track and the CD actually were produced by Jeanie Harper of Liquid Sound Lounge. I'm going to continue now with more stuff. I hope that you enjoy listening. 00;22;19;11 - 00;22;56;11 Speaker 1 All while my children were growing up here on this mountainside when it rained, the water flowed into our little valley, ran into the pond and then the creek. Sometimes during the rainy season, there was more water than the drainpipe could handle. But then in the summertime, there would be weeks on end with no rain. The crops got drenched with city water, and the other areas of the fields and woods eroded by heavy rainfall became parched, hard as brick, lifeless dirt. 00;22;57;14 - 00;23;30;09 Speaker 1 The water bill got paid. Our vegetables were eventually harvested, but I didn't understand the degradation that was happening to the land and the creek during that whole time. How the gullies formed by the rain unexposed ground were carrying precious sediment into the creek and the creek was sinking lower each year, flowing so fast that it carves deeper and deeper into the ground and no longer slugs into the fields when it rains. 00;23;31;00 - 00;24;05;00 Speaker 1 Instead, all that farmer's gold is washed into the reedy river and ends up in lakes where it's not wanted. I have always used city water everywhere that I have ever lived. Mostly we don't have a choice. Even here, I have a precious spring on my property that feeds two ponds before the water flows away. But the city water was hooked up before I arrived, and I was informed that that is irrevocable. 00;24;05;25 - 00;24;42;06 Speaker 1 Even if I dug a well, I wouldn't be allowed to disconnect from the grid. Ever. Hmm. I won't get into that. The point is that the more I want to grow, the more city water I would have to use. And that water lacks crucial microbiology needed to turn dirt into soil. This past summer was brutal at the same time that I couldn't go outside at midday without retreating quickly to air conditioning. 00;24;42;19 - 00;25;14;26 Speaker 1 I was learning about how I could address climate change here at Martha's Kitchen Garden. Well, ending pollution is certainly a factor. Restoring our soil with microbiology is a very powerful tool that we can all address right now wherever we live. Planting trees will cool you off, bring the rain, help restore the soil, and provide biomass for building more soil. 00;25;15;14 - 00;25;47;23 Speaker 1 But without water, none of that can happen. I have truly been a busy bee for covering bare soil with mulch, building, checked dams and digging soils all to slow the water down and spread it out when it rains. I used every bucket until I could find and started collecting rainwater from the rooftops of the house sheds and carport, and they all filled up rapidly when the rain came. 00;25;48;13 - 00;26;17;07 Speaker 1 I started using that water for the chickens, goats, cat and dog and our numerous house plants. Now, with some help from James and Kirk, we have installed 50 gallon barrels at $30 apiece and 250 gallon totes at $80 apiece. And it feels like the best Christmas ever. I can't wait for it to rain and watch those tanks fill up with unbleached water. 00;26;18;07 - 00;26;55;03 Speaker 1 Everyone can collect rainwater no matter where they are or how humble the set up. Just put something out to collect the rain. I got really inspired watching Andrew Mollison track The Globe on YouTube talking about water revolution. He shows examples of people around the world collecting water in urban and rural settings. One woman in a city in India had a set up to make potable water and was growing food on her roof and keeping her family hydrated during a water shortage. 00;26;55;23 - 00;27;28;22 Speaker 1 Women around the world are becoming self-reliant with the ability to collect water and grow their own food. There are endless examples of how we can and why we should collect water that won't contribute to flooding due to overpayment and will be there when we need it. Think about it. The infrastructure we live with was created for us to be good consumers, not with the idea that we would have food and water sovereignty. 00;27;29;12 - 00;28;10;20 Speaker 1 It's time to start collecting on our birthright as if losing eight innocent little ducklings wasn't enough for one week. Our beloved old dog Mercury also passed away. He and I spent the last couple of years together with him, following me everywhere. Whenever I was outside, he finally was just too feeble for the hills on this mountainside, and he wasn't able to move around much at all. 00;28;11;16 - 00;28;40;28 Speaker 1 He was a faithful, loving dog for more than 12 years, and we all miss him and his barking. I've been thinking that even with the heartache, I get much pleasure from living with animals and how they are as much a part of a community as the people. The Muscovy ducks look beautiful on the water when I leave and come home and they follow me around making funny hissing sounds and wagging their tails. 00;28;41;16 - 00;29;10;21 Speaker 1 They also keep the ponds cleaner and eat mosquitoes and fertilize the field. The goats are endlessly entertaining. They also eat, brush and recycle nutrients into the soil. The chickens have their own society and provide eggs and more chicks. I have four broody hens because I haven't been collecting eggs because I don't have a kitchen right now. And they decided to sit on them. 00;29;12;02 - 00;29;39;02 Speaker 1 Our cat, King Arthur, is the senior pet now and terrifies all the other animals. He's pushy and no help in the garden and a menace to birds and sheds a lot of fur. And well, then there is Bobo. My very own puppy. The first dog I ever picked for myself. Who I walk at least twice a day. And who will look after all the other animals. 00;29;39;16 - 00;30;09;27 Speaker 1 People sometimes say to me that I am or that I could be self-sufficient. They wonder if I might be one of those preppers. But I am neither. Probably very, very few people are self-sufficient, and even if they are, they learned their skills from someone. But I am striving to be commune efficient. I want to support people who are doing things that are useful. 00;30;10;21 - 00;31;00;13 Speaker 1 Support my growing animal community that supports the ecology of this land. I am looking after, and maybe most importantly, support the fungal and bacterial communities in the soil, addressing erosion and water flow and depleting creeks. Extends beyond the arbitrary lines of our individual plots. A vibrant community can come together to make life more beautiful and literally more fruitful for everyone walking on the land that just seems like so much more fun than flying solo. 00;31;00;20 - 00;31;24;04 Speaker 1 I've been watching many lectures lately on YouTube, given by scientists all over the world about how dire our situation is and how simple the solution. If we can grasp the small window of opportunity that we have right now to dream about the lives of our children and grandchildren. 00;31;28;16 - 00;31;59;23 Speaker 1 Having recently been reminded of an American icon of a previous generation, I have an imaginary meeting going on in my head between Carl Sandburg. Martin Luther King Jr. A Taso Soltani and Michelle Krawczyk. Over the decades of my life. I have heard people speak in different ways about Martin Luther King. In my childhood household, he was criticized for taking a stand against the Vietnam War. 00;32;00;24 - 00;32;32;22 Speaker 1 Literally seeing the war unfold and on television. I was confused why anybody would pay for that so childish. Me agreed with Martin Luther King. An adult. Me still does. I've also heard people presume to speak for what Martin Luther King would say in situations where maintaining order is conflated with keeping peace while speedily kicking cans down a drought stricken road. 00;32;33;12 - 00;33;08;26 Speaker 1 Today, I presume only to speak about how I can carry forward with the American dream means to me. Carl Sandburg points to people and nature as the way forward. Martin Luther King points to a path that includes everyone. I hold their messages in my heart and mind as I listen to the people today who speak for peace on earth. 00;33;09;26 - 00;33;39;08 Speaker 1 I have spoken before about supporting the water protectors, but we all need to and can be water protectors right where we live. While the official folks pass around carbon credits, the people should restore stewardship of the land to the people who know best how to get on the path to restoring cool, clean water to the landscape. The ones who never forgot. 00;33;40;10 - 00;34;12;16 Speaker 1 If we can take their guidance, we can avoid wars over water and render futures trading on water a pointless activity. People who bottle water probably don't want you to know how to capture the rain and use it to make your life better and cool the climate no matter where on earth that you live. It's your human right to keep water in your landscape as long as there is human life. 00;34;13;03 - 00;34;17;05 Speaker 1 And that is the question right now. 00;34;22;10 - 00;35;04;20 Speaker 1 We are all connected by water cycles, both large and small. It is time to humble ourselves, to receive the wisdom of people who have been bringing us this message for decades and are telling us that we have about a decade left as artists and creative people. Our works could not be put to any better use than to spread the message of the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative and the new water paradigm in Slovakia and many other examples around the world. 00;35;05;05 - 00;35;35;28 Speaker 1 Now is the time for us all to carry the dream forward. The good news is that we have it in our power to do it, and so we should. Posted January 16th, 2023. In columns from Martha's desk where you could find links to Amazon's Sacred Headquarters Initiative, new water paradigm and more. 00;35;39;27 - 00;35;44;28 Speaker 2 In the Red. 00;35;44;28 - 00;37;09;29 Speaker 3 I need to know Mary recognizes when make sense to because one has ever seen a flower like me or saw three or four my see is delicate. The intoxicating its essence is measured in impressions too soon. No, no, no. Be to school school for two year. 00;37;09;29 - 00;37;38;24 Speaker 2 No immersion immersion very soon. Similar situation spatial, spacious, spacious, spacious, loving surroundings, things, things and I. 00;37;43;00 - 00;38;33;07 Speaker 3 Am also miss understood misrepresent misguided into with misfortune both never ever feared or forgot women trust. 00;38;34;26 - 00;39;03;11 Speaker 2 And love me or for experience. Some look in my eyes and read poetry. Poetry to others. 00;39;04;23 - 00;39;27;28 Speaker 3 Hate me, hate me, hate me because I am such a beautiful A flower, a flower, a flower The flower men buy me. 00;39;31;03 - 00;39;39;25 Speaker 2 Cut me, cut, cut, cut me sell me cluck. 00;39;40;09 - 00;40;26;03 Speaker 3 Cluck me la la la Poke their fingers around Trying to find my center Put aspirin in my water and marvel at my resilience. And we know oh. 00;40;27;00 - 00;41;19;21 Speaker 1 Oh, that was recorded live at the Fund Bureau. If you were listening really carefully, you could hear the train passing overhead. It was remastered by Ross Kessler and there was sipping Whitman on the bass, hungry, currently on the drums and deejay Margaret Glans. And I was very pregnant at the time. Very, very pregnant on my way home to back to New York to have a baby and that was fun. 00;41;19;21 - 00;41;57;00 Speaker 1 I remember. That was fun. I enjoyed the whole space we got into where, you know, I used to use effects pedals and stuff to stuff while we were up there. And it turned out differently most every time that we performed. So anyway, if you're interested, that's from a live album called Live at the Fund Bureau, and you can stream it or download it or do what you want for most anywhere that you like to look for music. 00;41;57;01 - 00;42;33;12 Speaker 1 My name is Martha Senator, and this has been episode eight where I've focused on, I guess I don't want to say I focused on me. I invited you into my brain maybe and hopefully shed a little light on what listen and be heard is about and what we're trying to do. And next week we'll be talking more about maybe the open mic in Hendersonville, because I'm planning on being there tomorrow night. 00;42;33;29 - 00;43;18;01 Speaker 1 And like I told you, Tony Roberts will be back with some community reporting. And I want to thank Jay Rodriguez for Jay Rodriguez here for giving us the wonderful background tracks that you've heard throughout this podcast guest. And I am most of all want to thank you for listening and to encourage you to participate, to email me at Ed at listening, be heard dot net or go to listen and be heard and and leave a comment. 00;43;18;21 - 00;43;48;03 Speaker 1 Leave a comment on the page for this podcast or leave a comment on the home page or visit somebody else's post and go see what Cindy Combs is talking about so you can lighten up and enjoy life a little bit or check out the many videos that Tony Roberts has done or let me know what you would like to contribute to the site. 00;43;48;18 - 00;44;19;24 Speaker 1 If you have a podcast in mind or if there's a column you would like to start, I'm going to leave you with another little tidbit, another video produced by my daughter, Crystal Clear Waters. You could find these in the Marthas Kitchen Garden section of the website. And it's been all about turtles lately, so we're not going to change that. 00;44;19;28 - 00;44;21;29 Speaker 1 And this was exciting. 00;44;22;12 - 00;44;27;02 Speaker 3 Creating, commotions, calling attention to yourself. And I just. 00;44;30;02 - 00;44;56;21 Speaker 4 Said, Yeah, that has to be. So I copied your track, so I made two more. I got one over there and one maybe you take a look and see how I did it because I came down here is something that just like to this cycle I will always wait for you. Turtle. 00;44;56;21 - 00;45;04;12 Speaker 2 Oh, no, no, no, no. 00;45;04;12 - 00;45;36;09 Speaker 4 Come on, baby. Well done. It got to use reaching in there for. I liked it. You were going to just take the turtle, like in the cage? No, I just to. Ed, how are you going to take get him all some more? So maybe. No, not turn him back. Yeah, I guess so. He's not even go. We all know he is so worth paying some deep to in my freezer. 00;45;36;15 - 00;45;42;27 Speaker 2 Tell us. Don't lose it. Why I got all this time for that perfect man. Oh, my God. Oh. 00;45;43;24 - 00;45;53;19 Speaker 4 No. He got to stop looking. Hey, hold on for dear life. 00;45;53;19 - 00;45;55;04 Speaker 2 Oh, well, I know. 00;45;57;23 - 00;46;02;06 Speaker 4 He wants that suck. So, what do you watch out here? Because he's picky. 00;46;02;20 - 00;46;17;08 Speaker 2 And you get clawed, you get with him. It's between drug maker and really this know we're never going up that one. 00;46;17;08 - 00;46;35;13 Speaker 4 Been trying to be great. That's right. So yeah they're great. Maybe make journeys to buy them they need to be. Yeah he my quality my job he did I know he can't get me and Jimmy here. Yeah him and my brother had one. My dad be. 00;46;35;27 - 00;46;44;03 Speaker 2 Well. I tell you like that it was while he was already scary, right? I think we got him. Brought him all the time. 00;46;44;05 - 00;47;14;07 Speaker 4 He was an Amazon. We bought it for for his birthday. It were a stick by the day. Oh. For him to. Hey, oh my God. Did you understand when you baby people take care of themselves. When they pull that back in, straighten it out. It's pretty fast. Like you said. I don't say no that he had grabbed that neck motion lightning fast. 00;47;14;07 - 00;47;29;27 Speaker 4 Yeah. That is really scary in there but I should add I don't know how good of him there there. That's like you just reaching in there and I was it was I'd raise in the country and.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email

