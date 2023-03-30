hypervigilant chickens

Listen & Be Heard

martha cinader

I am many things to many people.

roost with a gun
run from sunlight
look for a fight
forgot how to fly
don’t want to know why
pray they won’t be prey
cry and wait
cry and wait too late
to cry and wait

