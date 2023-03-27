Listen & Be Heard

i am not you

martha cinader

I am many things to many people.

we be
free
do you
see
what i
free
not be
you
see i
what
free be
me

  • i am not you
    by martha cinader
    we be free do you see what i free not be you see i what free be me
  • wrong
    by martha cinader
    all for naught fraught with care don’t be where you knot belong
  • Overheated Heart
    by Tony Robles
    I see the smoke in your car for a long time, the younger one says They get ouf of the truck and tell me to pop the hood
  • to belong
    by martha cinader
    i know i go i flow i see i free i me part of whole a soul
  • Shame Game
    by martha cinader
    he covers her cage with his rage, takes her song, tells her she’s wrong, weak, shouldn’t speak. she waits long for dawn.
  • Good morning
    by martha cinader
  • Children in the Caribbean and Tribes in New York
    by martha cinader
    Martha Cinader speaks with Opal Palmer Adisa in Jamaica, author of Pretty Like Jamaica, published by Caribbean Reads. Martha also speaks with author Chavisa Woods, Executive Director of A Gathering of the Tribes in New York City. Tony Robles reads poetry from Issue 16 of A Gathering of the Tribes Magazine.
  • good morning
    by martha cinader
    one little muscovy
  • he chose me
    by martha cinader
    fresh with still-wet hair spit on my pubescent idea of fair, a wad on my head to add to my dread that he might lash out about a girl as wrong as a protest song
  • Pretty Like Jamaica, a Story Especially for Caribbean Children
    by martha cinader
    We talked about how the role of provider has changed in Jamaica, gender violence, Jamaican National language and English in the schools, choosing to live in Jamaica, and her plans for at least ten more children's books...
